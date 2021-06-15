First Time Long Time: The one with conspiracy theories

Roman and Nathan remember the Capitals 2018 championship (0:35), take a quick look around the MLB (6:32) and debate how many tries it would take them to throw a no-hitter (16:16), before being joined by Annemarie to discuss NBA conspiracy thories (19:18).
Listen to First Time Long Time on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
Roman Peregrino
Roman is the Voice's sports editor and former editor-in-chief. He is from San Francisco and a lot less Italian than his name suggests.
Nathan Chen
is the Sports Executive. He was born and bred in the DC Sports Bog and is ready to die in it.
Annemarie Cuccia
Annemarie is the Voice's editor in chief and a senior in the SFS who has been described as "well acquainted with vegetables." She's probably the first Oklahoman you've met and takes that responsibility far too seriously.
Comments 0