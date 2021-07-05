Podcasts

First Time Long Time: The one about Euros 2020

By , , and

Published July 5, 2021

Logo by Josh Klein

Roman and Nathan return to Novak Djokovic’s first Wimbledon (0:42), discuss the NCAA’s new NIL rules and where they would like to be sponsored (5:20), and marvel at the run in the NHL playoffs by the Montreal Canadiens (9:37). Roman is then joined by Diego and Steven who analyze the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship (15:15) and make their picks for the Euros semifinals and championship (41:45),

Listen to First Time Long Time on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe: RSS

Will’s article

Roman Peregrino
Roman is the Voice's sports editor and former editor-in-chief. He is from San Francisco and a lot less Italian than his name suggests.

Nathan Chen
is the Sports Executive. He was born and bred in the DC Sports Bog and is ready to die in it.

Steven Kingkiner
Steven is a die-hard Philly sports fan and a huge European soccer fan. He is currently a sophomore in the College.

Diego Ventero

