First Time Long Time: The one about Euros 2020

Roman and Nathan return to Novak Djokovic’s first Wimbledon (0:42), discuss the NCAA’s new NIL rules and where they would like to be sponsored (5:20), and marvel at the run in the NHL playoffs by the Montreal Canadiens (9:37). Roman is then joined by Diego and Steven who analyze the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship (15:15) and make their picks for the Euros semifinals and championship (41:45),

