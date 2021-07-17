Podcasts

First Time Long Time: The one about being a fan

By , and

Published 7:00 AM

Logo by Josh Klein

Roman and Nathan are joined by Annie Hoge to discuss what being a sports fan means to them (11:27) and which members of their favorite teams they want at the dinner table (46:33). Before that, listen to Roman and Nathan discuss Babe Ruth and Shohei Ohtani (1:30).

Listen to First Time Long Time on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Roman Peregrino
Roman is the Voice's sports editor and former editor-in-chief. He is from San Francisco and a lot less Italian than his name suggests.

Nathan Chen
is the Sports Executive. He was born and bred in the DC Sports Bog and is ready to die in it.

Annabella Hoge
Annabella is a junior in the college who enjoys watching Dodger games, eating tacos and beating people at Mario Kart. She is also the news editor.

More: , , , ,

Read More

Halftime Sports

Old School: Remembering Mason and 1990s NY Sports

By

Halftime Sports

Four Down Territory – Washington’s Playoff Run

By

Sports

Men’s basketball comeback falters against Syracuse

By

Comments 0

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.