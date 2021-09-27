This Week in Soccer: September 22-September 26

Every week, the Voice will supplement our daily soccer coverage with a wrap-up that includes news, notes, and observations on the men’s and women’s soccer teams. This week covers September 19-September 26. With this week in the books, Georgetown is now the only school in the country with both undefeated men’s and women’s soccer programs.

WSOC Game Recaps

1-1 vs Creighton on Sept. 23

The 19 shots for Georgetown to Creighton’s six show the Hoyas’ continued struggles with finishing, but demonstrate the tremendous potential this already top-25 squad has.

Georgetown finally broke through in the 59th minute with a shot from senior midfielder Maya Fernandez-Powell which took a deflection and got by the Creighton keeper to knot the match at 1-1. Neither team could break the deadlock, and the Hoyas’ opening Big East clash ended in a draw.

The Hoyas did not panic and fought hard to get back into the game, with the squad’s best opportunities coming in a dominant second half. Freshman Cyanne Doyle had the clearest chance of the game off a corner, but the shot was cleared off the line by a Blue Jays defender after getting by the keeper.

In the 3rd minute, Creighton took advantage of a slow start for the Hoyas as Abigail Santana bent her shot around junior goalkeeper Allie Augur, giving the Blue Jays an early 1-0 lead.

In particularly close games, Georgetown has been struggling to find breakthrough goals late in the match. This match against Creighton proved to be a prime example of just that. Georgetown, while firmly in control, struggled to break down an opposing backline and put the game away.

The Hoyas came into conference play against Creighton after having put on a clinic against William and Mary in a 6-0 win.

2-1 vs Xavier on Sept. 26

A quick turnaround from Omaha, Nebraska to Cincinnati, Ohio and facing the #21 team in the country was a challenge, but this Hoya squad is tough.

The Hoyas came out strong, peppering the Xavier goalie with shots early and often. They did not have to wait long to reap their rewards as junior forward Gia Vicari found the back of the net off of a deflection from an initial shot by freshman Eliza Turner at the top of the box. 1-0 Hoyas, 12 minutes in.

The rest of the half was something of a stalemate with staunch defenses struggling to break each other down. After the initial goal, there was not another shot for either team until nearly 20 minutes later.

Xavier would find the equalizer in the 40th minute off a free kick by the Musketeers’ Ella Rogers, levelling the game at 1-1 going into the half.

The second half was tense, as there were few chances for either team, and no shots recorded for the Hoyas; overtime was inevitable.

While the second half might have been slow for Georgetown, the Blue and Gray came out firing on all cylinders to start the first overtime period. Shots by junior midfielder Julia Leas and continued pressure from Vicari put Xavier on defense quickly. Leas found Vicari just outside the box, and Vicari was able to get into the 18-yard box to finally slot in the game-winning goal. The game would end 2-1 for the Hoyas less than six minutes into overtime.