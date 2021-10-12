This Week in Soccer: October 4 – October 10

Every week, the Voice will supplement our daily soccer coverage with a wrap-up that includes news, notes, and observations on the men’s and women’s soccer teams. Oct. 4 through 10 covers the eighth week of soccer. Good news for Hoya fans: Georgetown’s teams remain undefeated with the women’s record being (8-0-6, 4-0-2 Big East) and the men’s being (10-0, 4-0 Big East).

WSOC Game Recaps:

1-0 vs Butler on Oct. 7

This game was a rematch of last season’s Big East final, where the Hoyas were also ultimately successful.

Ranked just behind the Hoyas in the Big East, Butler (10-2-1, 3-1-1 Big East) came out on the offensive, with defender Julia Leonard and midfielder Katie Soderstrom taking early shots. The Bulldogs took a total of five shots in the first half.

Georgetown responded with three of their own shots, and four corner kicks, but could not capitalize on any of them.

Hoya keeper Allie Augur made two saves and Butler’s Emma Martin made one save to keep the game scoreless through the half.

The second half continued with Georgetown being much more aggressive on offense. They notched 11 shots in total, compared to Butler’s three.

Solid Georgetown defense kept Butler from taking a single shot in approximately the last 30 minutes of the game.

Keeping the Hoyas from going to overtime once again, defender Sydney Cummings scored in the 89th minute from an assist by midfielder Maya Fernandez-Powell.

1-0 at St. John’s on Oct. 10

The Hoyas traveled to New York on Sunday to encounter rainy conditions and a strong St. John’s squad (6-4-2, 2-2-1 Big East).

In the 9th minute, Augur made a major save to keep forward Zsani Kajan from scoring. Kajan is tied for 6th in NCAA women’s soccer for the number goals this season (11).

The Hoyas had some good chances in the first half, but they either sailed close to the net, or keeper Naya Lipkens was there for the save. The game remained scoreless through the half.

Finally, off of the 9th Georgetown corner kick of the game in the 53rd minute, forward Gia Vicari found the back of the net. Vicari’s 7 goals lead the team this season.

Georgetown’s defense held Kajan and the rest of the Red Storm in check for the rest of this one

News: Allie Augur named Big East Goalkeeper of the Week — Augur came up with crucial saves to contribute to this week’s wins. Her goals against average is 7th in the nation at 0.462. Augur has been in goal in all but 23 minutes of total team gameplay, and has kept Hoyas competitive all season. Augur is in the conversation for Big East Goalkeeper of the Year at the conclusion of the season

Sydney Cummings named Big East Defensive Player of the Week — The graduate defender has played major minutes to notch two shutouts with the Hoyas this week. Her game-winning shot against Butler kept the team from overtime periods for the seventh time.

Rankings: Top Drawer Soccer: 21 US Coaches Poll: RV NCAA Women’s soccer RPI: 11

Upcoming Schedule:

Oct. 14 vs Villanova

MSOC Game Recaps:

4-2 at Seton Hall on Oct. 6

Georgetown entered this match ranked first in both the Big East and the NCAA and played like it, starting on the attack—the Hoyas made 6 shots in just the first 17 minutes.

In the 18th minute, forward Zach Riviere found a deflection off of the Seton Hall (4-4-2, 0-3-0 Big East) keeper Andreas Nota to push one into the back of the net.

In the 22nd minute, midfielder Joe DaLuz received an assist from midfielder Sean Zawadzki to score for the Hoyas against swarming Seton Hall defenders.

While Seton Hall faced a barrage of Georgetown shots, defender Will Sands was also able to find the net. Receiving a pass up the line from DaLuz, Sands maintained his composure against an oncoming Nota to flick the ball to the top right of the goal.

Defender Daniel Wu put the finishing touches on the half with a header off of a perfectly placed free kick.

DaLuz, Sands, and Wu all scored for the first time this season.

The Hoyas’ blazing half was slowed after the first 45 minutes. In the second, Seton Hall only allowed 4 shots, as compared to the first half’s 17.

With a little over 12 minutes left, Seton Hall forward CJ Tibbling made the most of a Marlon Tabora turnover and assist from forward Andrea Borg to get Seton Hall a goal.

Just two minutes later, Tibbling repeated. This time, forward Raz Amir sent a high ball into the box that Tibbling was easily able to head down the center of the net.

The Hoyas were able to keep Seton Hall from any more late heroics to keep their winning streak.

1-0 vs Butler on Oct. 9

Georgetown returned to Shaw Field to face the Butler Bulldogs (3-6-1, 1-2-0 Big East).

Early shots and corner kicks were unsuccessful, but pointed to a Hoya side close to finding a goal.

The first half ended with six Georgetown shots (three on goal) and eight Georgetown corner kicks.

Finally, in the 59th minute of the game, the referees called a foul on Butler. Midfielder Dante Polvara stepped up to the free kick, just outside of the goal box. His sailing shot could not be stopped, not even by diving keeper Gabriel Gjergji. It was his fourth goal of the season.

Butler improved by one to take four shots in the second half, but were shut out.

This win marks the tenth of the season, and means that Georgetown remains one of five teams in the NCAA to stay undefeated.

News: Will Sands named Big East Defensive Player of the Week — Sands’ goal was a major reason why Georgetown was able to withstand Seton Hall’s two goals in the second half. On the other side of the field, he helped the Hoyas shut out Butler three days later.

Rankings: Top Drawer Soccer: 1 US Coaches Poll: 1 NCAA Men’s Soccer RPI: 3

Upcoming Schedule:

Oct. 13 at Providence

Oct. 16 vs Villanova