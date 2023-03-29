Turf & Burn: Episode 2

On episode 2 of Turf & Burn, co-hosts Caroline and Dylan dive into hotly debated sports topics, from trade requests to player safety and officiating across hockey, football, baseball, and basketball. They also cover the current NHL playoff standings, the Turf and Burn March Madness bracket, and Lamar Jackson’s future in the NFL. The two close out the episode looking towards MLB opening day and analyzing how the league’s new spring training rules will affect play in the upcoming season.

