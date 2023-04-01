A definitive list of correct opinions

As the senior most opinionated people of the Georgetown Voice, we decree that the following opinions are correct and final. We will not be elaborating. No arguments.

We also created guidelines—re: mandatory changes—about the rest of the Voice’s sections (and even The Hoya, just for our favorite ex). You’re all welcome, by the way.

If you take issue with any of them, please feel free to tweet about it so that the rest of the world can roast you alongside us.

Georgetown

Mr. Georgetown should include some form of combat, either during or in addition to the spicy dance sequence

Georgetown should institute a “controlled burn” policy for fires in certain buildings (aka Henle)

Those who strangle their friends for bringing up their high school SAT scores shall receive full pardons for their crimes

SFS students must live in the basement of the ICC to prepare for when they are inevitably prosecuted by the ICC Don’t worry. We’ll give them world maps for entertainment.

The Corp should build scooter-through locations (Passing through + mug = The PUG)

We should incorporate corporate lobbying into GUSA

John Joseph DeGioia should hold office hours

News

All congressional hearings should be livestreamed exclusively on Tiktok

James Corden should be dressed up like Cesar Fli ckerman to better reflect the superfluous impact capitalism has wrought in our society

C-SPAN should do confessionals, keeping up with the Kardashian style

All news interviews should be conducted carpool karaoke style (looking at you, Anderson Cooper) If a car isn’t available, the truck in upstairs Leo’s will suffice.



Sports

We should remove all references to basketball from the fight song, pending better performance

Gymnastics is a Big 5 sport

Players should be ranked on entertainment value rather than skill

Golf is for the girlies (#onwednesdayswewearpink)

Leisure

Bring back intermissions (see upcoming Voices piece) in ALL movies At least 15 minutes long for those of us who will inevitably have to be and want to grab a snack (small bladder rights forever)

Poetry is for people who can’t sing

Bring back the BCU (Barbie Cinematic Universe), starring Bibble

Shrek is the second best movie of all time

Food

Taco tuesday is nasty, and for struggle meals only

Ketchup is an acceptable pasta sauce

MUG makes the best corp drinks Matcha oat milk with vanilla is overrated (also matcha tastes like grass)

Allergen is underrated

The Hoya