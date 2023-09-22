Turf & Burn: Head vs. Heart

The spreadsheet tally has begun, which can only mean one thing: Turf & Burn’s NFL gameday predictions are officially hotter than ever. Caroline and Dylan recap last week’s team performances and who out of the two currently has the lead in accuracy. They then forecast this week’s upcoming NFL games, including giving justice to the 2022 QB draft class and sending Browns RB Nick Chubbs a speedy recovery. The two close out the episode discussing Shohei Ohtani’s surgery, the MLB playoff race, and the Singapore Grand Prix in Formula 1.