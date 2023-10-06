Podcasts
Post Pitch: The Sickos’ Guide to College Football
Welcome back to Post Pitch.
This week, join Podcast Editor Romy Abu-Fadel in her interview with writers Henry Skarecky and Ben Jakabcsin. They discuss this week’s Halftime Sports piece which dives into what it means to be a diehard football fan — a Sicko.
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Editor and a writer for the News section, which she enjoys greatly. She is passionate about history, autumn weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
