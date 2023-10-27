Podcasts
Post Pitch: H*yas for Choice and Capital Women’s Care
Welcome back to Post Pitch.
This week, podcast producer Jillian Seitz interviews our news writer Katie Doran about her recent article covering the new partnership between H*yas for Choice and Capital Women’s Care that expands Georgetown students’ access to reproductive and contraceptive care.
Jillian Seitz
Podcast Executive Producer. From Los Angeles. Linguistics major in the College.
Katie Doran
Katie is a freshman in the College, studying (probably) government. She loves tea, em dashes, baking, and pretty biweekly magazines from Georgetown's best publication.
