Turf & Burn: Where are the Arizona Diamondbacks Fans?

The World Series matchup is set: The Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caroline and Dylan recap the magical run of the scrappy DBacks that continues onward and predict who will win the World Series. They also discuss what the playoff eliminations of the Astros and Phillies mean for the two teams and Astros manager Dusty Baker retiring. Next, the two give their NFL predictions, including the coming out party of Bears QB Tyson Bagent and the Deshaun Watson dilemma for the Browns. Apologies in advance to Raiders QB Brian Hoyer and his baldness. Finally, they close out the episode giving their picks for surprising and disappointing teams in the NHL.