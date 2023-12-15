Turf & Burn: Spreadsheet Showdown

Podcasts

It’s the Turf & Burn season finale for Caroline vs. Dylan NFL predictions edition! Listen in to hear who came out on top overall in the weekly spreadsheet showdown! The two also discuss the blowout Raiders versus Chargers game, the firing of Chargers head coach, sneaky teams that may make the playoffs, and top 10 QBs currently in the NFL. Finally, they check back on their original Super Bowl predictions and also discuss Shohei Ohtani’s new contract with the LA Dodgers.

