Post Pitch: Georgetown’s LinkedIn Culture
Welcome back to Post Pitch!
This week, podcasts producer Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our writer, Kate Satterfield, about her Voices piece in this week’s issue of The Voice. Tune in to hear Romy and Kate discuss Georgetown’s LinkedIn culture.
Please enjoy!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Executive Producer and a writer for several sections. She is passionate about fashion history, spring weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
Georgetown, LinkedIn
