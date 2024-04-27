Live: GW encampment grows onto street in third day of protest for Gaza

This is a breaking story and will be updated as the situation develops.

Saturday marks the third day that students have been camped in George Washington University (GW)’s University Yard, protesting in solidarity with Palestine. Late Friday evening, demonstrators that had been standing and chanting outside the barricaded-off encampment began setting up more tents on H Street.

Early Thursday morning, students from GW, Georgetown and several other area universities pitched tents in University Yard, on H Street between 21st and 22nd Streets, establishing a Gaza solidarity encampment and demanding, among other things, divestment from companies connected to Israel and amnesty for organizers.

The encampment follows similar protests at universities across the country, including Columbia University, Harvard University, New York University, and the University of Texas at Austin, among others.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, hundreds of Georgetown students, faculty and community members walked out of classes on campus and held a short Gaza solidarity rally. 135 of them began marching to GW’s campus at 11:22 a.m., arriving around 40 minutes later. Throughout the afternoon, University Yard saw numbers steadily grow, peaking at an estimated 600 protesters around 7:00 p.m.—the time at which GW had previously demanded dispersal.

Protesters did not disperse, but gradually thinned out over the course of Thursday night and Friday morning. By 7:48 a.m. Friday, the GW Hatchet reported, the remaining 40 protesters were barricaded into the green by MPD officers.

Throughout Friday, substantial numbers of protesters remained on H Street, chanting and supporting those barricaded in the green. Georgetown students remain in the encampment, and more have arrived throughout the day.

Follow our live updates as they come in below:

Saturday 6:21 a.m. update: Day three begins after quiet night

Protesters have started stirring as a second night concludes, now more than 49 hours into the encampment. Overnight, students as well as community members began setting up tents on H Street, where there are now 21 tents to go with several dozen remaining in the encampment.

Georgetown students remain inside the encampment as well as on H Street, where a dozen or so overnighted in the tents or on the sidewalk in sleeping bags.

Throughout the early morning, police presence has remained relatively consistent, with GW campus police officers watching University Yard entrances and several MPD patrol cars at each end of the H Street block.

Saturday 1:29 a.m. update: Students move tents to H Street, GW organizers suspended

As demonstrators enter their 44th hour at the encampment, 12 tents have been set up on the now-barricaded H Street, with several Georgetown students planning to spend the night. Over 100 demonstrators remain at GW’s University Yard and on H Street, with police presence slowly increasing.

Photo by Eddy Binford-Ross

Selina al-Shihabi (SFS ’26), an organizer who has remained in the encampment since its beginning, reported a generally positive atmosphere within the encampment, emphasizing the community that organizers and other demonstrators have built.

“The community’s just amazing, and it feels really really good,” al-Shihabi said. “It’s a really really positive energy in the encampment, you’re surrounded by people who don’t care about their future career because they understand saving lives in Gaza is more important, and those are the kind of people I want to be around.”

According to an Instagram post by GW’s Student Coalition for Palestine, GW officials suspended seven student organizers Friday, charging each with nine disciplinary violations, following initial warnings from university officials that they would risk suspension if the encampment was not cleared by 1 p.m. on Friday. The seven students reportedly risk losing their housing and credit hours for the semester.

Students from GW and Georgetown arrived at the encampment to protest student suspensions, expressing outrage at the university’s retribution towards peaceful protest.

“You’re suspending students for using their First Amendment right. Nothing about this is violent, nothing about this is confrontational, no one’s getting hurt, it’s basically a block party right now,” Savannah, a GW student outside the encampment, said. “So it’s just absurd to me that they would get suspended literally just for using their voices.”

The Washington Post reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday that GW officials had asked MPD to clear the encampment around 3 a.m. Friday morning. MPD and Senior D.C. officials in the Mayor’s office reportedly declined to clear the encampment, as the Post reported concerns from MPD and the Mayor’s office regarding the “optics” of removing students engaging in peaceful protest in the wake of alleged police brutality and unlawful arrests at other universities across the country.

Gabe, a student from GW, arrived at the protest in the evening, and plans on staying as long as possible in the event of police intervention.

“I want to be here to help protect the people in the encampment if necessary,” Gabe said.

Elliot L. (SOH ’24), a Georgetown student who has been at the protest for more than 12 hours, spoke on accessibility at the demonstration as a wheelchair user.

“When I’m thinking about protests, we choose locations based on where’s strategic, and that means sometimes where we are isn’t necessarily going to be physically accessible for a wheelchair user,” Elliot said. “The people have been really supportive in looking out and sort of creating this culture of collective access to make sure that we’re all here, we’re all showing up, so I’m actually just feeling really really supported by the community here.”

Photo by Eddy Binford-Ross

Al-Shihabi encouraged GU students to show up to the demonstration, despite fears about how an arrest would impact their future careers.

“Georgetown students should know that they have the ability to create change,” al-Shihabi said. “I think Georgetown students need to care a lot less about themselves and care about the world that they’re in.”