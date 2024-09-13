Men’s soccer: Young squad goes for glory

After a stellar regular season ended in another BIG EAST Tournament final loss and a College Cup second round exit, No. 25 Georgetown Men’s Soccer enters the 2024 season with a chip on its shoulder. As a testament to the talent of last year’s group, six starters were selected in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft—headlined by star forward Jacob Murrell at seventh overall to D.C. United—leaving a massive void in the dressing room.

Yet, in an interview with the Voice, head coach Brian Wiese suggested this might be the deepest squad he has ever coached in his 19 years at Georgetown.

“I’ve had a lot of teams here, and I don’t know if I’ve ever had a team where we have a lot of guys that might be good runs to start today,” Wiese said. “I don’t think I have a wrong decision, I’m just making choices.”

His squad has started this season on a mission, reflecting his optimism and dreams of a deep playoff run.

“The guys were really disappointed … and they’ve been very very motivated to try to get back to the College Cup,” Wiese said. “As long as we keep a really good mentality, this team’s got some potential.”

Although the Hoyas (2-2-2) lost their opening match on the road against a strong No. 8 Pittsburgh 2-0, they are unbeaten in four of their last five matchups against nonconference opponents, creating chances through persistent passing across the field. An impressive 2-0 away win against Maryland in College Park and a dominant 1-0 home performance against UNC Greensboro highlighted this team’s potential.

“Every game on our schedule is designed to set up an NCAA run if we’re good enough,” Wiese said. “Every game … the guys have gotten better at something.”

This rapid improvement derives from the youth in this squad: Wiese and his recruiting staff worked hard to bring in the top-ranked freshman class in the nation for the second time in the past three years.

“They look every bit of it so far,” Wiese asserted. “The rankings got it right, is what we feel.”

Of the eight, five have made appearances in the first five games, with freshman forward Mitchell Baker and freshman defender Tate Lampman starting all of them. Baker has gotten off to a flying start—his aerial prowess and poacher’s instincts giving him a team-leading three goals so far.

However, according to Wiese, the real secret to avoiding regression after losing so much talent this offseason has been that “our old guys are playing old … getting comfortable, growing up a little bit more.”

Indeed, the Hoyas have seen already talented players blossom further in 2024, with the prospect of more to come. Junior midfielder Zach Zengue and senior defender Maximus Jennings, both of whom returned for another season despite being drafted, have put in standout performances and are this season’s offensive and defensive focal points. The three senior captains, Jennings, midfielder Diego Letayf Escutia, and midfielder Blaine Mabie, are making the most of their experience to lead this squad to glory.

“To be a leader on this team is very special to me,” said Mabie. “It’s an honor, I love all these guys so much.”

Georgetown’s success this season will be dictated by the performance of their green defense. Jennings, at right center back, is the only returning starter, with Lampman playing opposite him at left center back. Sophomore Eric Howard has slotted in to replace 2023 All-BIG EAST left back of the season Kieran Sargeant, who elected to go pro a year early with his hometown Houston Dynamo. Right back has been the biggest uncertainty in the back line, with junior Miles Avery and sophomore Matthew Helfrich splitting minutes at the position. Although the transition has had some bumpy moments—bad marking on Cornell’s equalizing goal in a 2-2 draw at Shaw Field comes to mind—three shutouts in their first six games is an encouraging progression.

“We have seven players that train across our back line and we’ve used all seven so far,” said Wiese, who has been mixing and matching defensive combinations this season to best combat the strengths of the opposing attack. “I’ve never had a team where we feel that comfortable to do that.”

“Everyone has executed their job and really stepped up to the plate,” Jennings echoed.

In goal, junior Tenzing Manske and senior Luca Ulrich have continued to battle it out for the starting job in a situation reminiscent of the 2022 team, with Manske starting four matches to Ulrich’s two so far. Both have looked solid, but the position is less of a strength for the Hoyas after the departure of reigning BIG EAST keeper of the season Ryan Schewe, drafted as the second keeper off the board in the first round to Sporting Kansas City.

Looking ahead, Georgetown was picked to win the BIG EAST in the 2024 men’s soccer coaches’ poll, but will face stiff competition from Akron, Providence, Creighton, and Xavier, who knocked them off in penalties in the BIG EAST Tournament final last season. It will be difficult, but the experts have confidence that Wiese can coach his retooled side to glory.

But to do that, Georgetown will have to start winning more games, and fast. The Cornell game and a 1-0 loss away at James Madison dropped them 11 spots in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Hoyas were incredibly unlucky vs. JMU, hitting the woodwork three times, but against the team that eliminated them from the College Cup by the same scoreline last season, it was a demoralizing result.

Once they start converting chances, the Hoyas could make a deep run in the College Cup. They might still be a year away from bona fide title contention, but with vocal backing from their home fans, anything is possible. The unique design of Shaw Field allows students to stand directly behind both goals and along one sideline, creating a blue and gray wall of noise at full capacity.

“We gotta keep pushing to get guys out, it makes such a difference here,” Wiese mentioned.

The men's team will host Long Island at Shaw Field on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. (your next opportunity to show out and support).