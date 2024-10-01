Podcasts
Post Pitch: Behind the Scenes of the Mr. Georgetown Pageant
Welcome back to Post Pitch!
This week, The Voice’s podcast producer Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our writers, Aaron Pollock and Phoebe Nash, about their Features piece on the Mr. Georgetown candidates. Tune in to hear Romy, Aaron, and Phoebe discuss the pageant and predict the winner.
Please enjoy!
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Executive Producer and a writer for several sections. She is passionate about fashion history, spring weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
