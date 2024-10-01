Podcasts
Post Pitch: How to Vote From College
Welcome back to Post Pitch!
This week, The Voice’s podcast producer Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our writer, Aubrey Butterfield, about her News piece on how to vote from college. Tune in to hear Romy and Aubrey explain the ins and outs of casting your absentee ballot and discuss the importance of voting.
Please enjoy!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe:
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Executive Producer and a writer for several sections. She is passionate about fashion history, spring weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
More:
2024 presidential election, absentee ballots, mail-in voting, Voting
Read More