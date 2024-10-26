It’s 10 p.m. on Oct. 11, 1975 in Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plz., New York City. A production assistant just took a hit of a mystery strain of weed. A poor stagehand has just begun laying bricks on set. A cast member is flat-out refusing to sign his contract. There’s a llama—no one can quite recall which sketch requires a llama. Most people are probably on coke, and everybody is definitely an asshole. With just 90 minutes and counting until air, nobody, not even the showrunner, can actually explain what the show is supposed to be. Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!

Perfectly coinciding with the show’s 50-year anniversary, director Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night (2024) tells the gloriously hectic story of the premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL, 1975-present). Right from the film’s opening, you’re transported into a world of plaid pants, strong sideburns, and exploding color, which immediately conjures the revolutionary spirit of the 1970s. Featuring an ensemble of iconic performers like Dan Aykroyd (Dylan O’Brien) and pivotal behind-the-scenes forces like Rosie Shuster (Rachel Sennott), Saturday Night focuses on showrunner Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) as he struggles to wrangle together a mutinous crew, skeptical TV executives, and the rambunctious “Not Ready for Prime Time Players.” Saturday Night is wildly hilarious and wickedly intense as Reitman guides the audience in real time through a (somewhat) true-to-life retelling of the series of challenges and miracles that led to the ticking time bomb that was SNL’s very first episode.

As a big fan of SNL (and a bigger fan of phenomenal movie posters), I was beyond excited for Saturday Night. Eager to get a peek into what the movie would entail, I watched the first episode beforehand, and having that context significantly impacted how I experienced Saturday Night. The film is filled to the brim with references and historical moments that in-the-know fans will recognize, from Andy Kaufman’s Mighty Mouse sketch to the fact that Billy Crystal, subsequently a huge comedy star, was actually cut from that first episode. The script certainly takes measures to staunch any confusion that may arise from the whirlwind of names and egos—characters’ names are thankfully repeated constantly throughout the film. Still, the magic of Saturday Night is found in the moments that have you internally pointing at the screen and yelling, “I know that reference!” With these cheeky callbacks being so instrumental to the storytelling, key elements might get lost in the mix for an unfamiliar viewer.

That being said, the pure and utter chaos imbued into this movie creates an energy with wide appeal. Reitman embraces a kooky eccentricity that feeds into bizarre decisions like casting Nicholas Braun in the roles of both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson. Reasonably, we probably didn’t need two Nicholas Brauns, but there’s something oddly fitting about it—SNL has its fair share of offbeat choices, so why can’t Saturday Night? The movie’s pace is just as relentless as its comedy; scenes move quickly, conversations are snappy, and it often feels as if the camera is in constant motion. It’s the select scenes where the movie deliberately slows down, however, that are truly striking. The clock is running out, yet you’re suddenly trapped in an agonizingly slow elevator or following Lorne as he walks to a nearby bar. Saturday Night’s skillful direction builds this tension, and even though we already know how the story ends, you feel like you’re right there in Studio 8H as everything is just one misstep away from total disaster.

It would be understandable to see this movie for the cast alone. The film’s stacked lineup boasts big names like Willem Dafoe and J.K. Simmons, playing skeptical executive David Tebet and arrogant television star Milton Berle, respectively. Alongside them, Ella Hunt is incredibly charming as Gilda Radner, and Cory Michael Smith plays a perfectly hateable Chevy Chase. As Rosie Shuster, Lorne Michaels’s now ex-wife and a crucial figure in the show’s creation, Rachel Sennott adds an extra air of coolness as the level-headed yet powerful voice of reason amid the chaos. Recent Emmy-winner Lamorne Morris is especially endearing in his portrayal of Garrett Morris (no relation) as he finds his place within the cast against the backdrop of a post-civil rights era world. Other notable names in the cast include Andrew Barth Feldman, Finn Wolfhard, and Kaia Gerber. From start to finish, the movie’s ensemble reinforces the very same message sent by the original SNL: the future of comedy is indeed in good hands.

Of course, Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan take many liberties with the legend of Saturday Night Live, but that’s to be expected of any film attempting to recreate a moment in history. Certain events seem to be entirely the creation of Reitman and Kenan (without giving any spoilers, let’s just say, “Bumblebees on Ice”—if you know, you know). Other embellishments to the true story are rooted in some truth, even if they didn’t exactly occur minutes before showtime. Saturday Night isn’t trying to be a completely accurate retelling of those 90 minutes, but rather an homage to the heart and soul of SNL. Saturday Night Live is the wacky brainchild of young, ambitious comedians who had zero idea what they were doing. The line between truth and absurdity is blurry, and Reitman rightfully leans into that ambiguity.

At its core, Saturday Night is a delightfully witty love letter to comedic performance, the highs and lows of live television, and the motley crew that has defined SNL since its inception. It’s not a perfect movie—its celebratory love for its subject matter sometimes slips into mythologized flattery of Lorne Michaels. Even so, the film successfully captures the madness, anger, and sheer terror of putting together a live show in real time. For long-time fans of SNL, this movie is a nostalgic look at the show’s messy birth. For everyone else, it’s a fast-paced glimpse into a pivotal moment of show-biz history, complete with top-tier mid-’70s visuals. It will make you scream. It will make you laugh. And, if you don’t already love Rachel Sennott, it will make you love Rachel Sennott.

And just like SNL, it’s a little strange, a little chaotic, and undeniably entertaining.