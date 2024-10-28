Sun Room brings Californian melodies to D.C.

At the Wharf, a picturesque marine location that was emblematic of the sound we would soon hear, we entered the Anthem buzzing with excitement. We were soon to be delighted by the musical stylings of California’s very own Sun Room.

The band got their start on the West Coast as a unique byproduct of the pandemic. In 2020, when many college students were sent home, lead vocalist and guitar player Luke Asgian took the time to make an EP and reach out to some friends who were interested in starting a band. Asigan’s outreach attracted bassist Max Pinamonti, guitarist Ashton Minnich, and drummer Gibson Anderson. The current iteration of the band features a new drummer, Thomas Rhodes, as Anderson announced his decision to pursue his solo career in August. Since then, a combination of hard work and sheer luck has sent the band’s popularity on a meteoric rise. The band worked consistently to hone their skills for roughly a year before booking their first tour, while a viral Tik Tok and two songs featured on Netflix show “Outer Banks” helped the band’s uniquely Californian sound—filled with dreamy vocals and a bouncy, carefree nature—enter the mainstream on several occasions.

Although their following might be relatively small, Sun Room’s rise to stardom feels imminent. They’ve already opened for a number of larger artists, such as Inhaler, Louis Tomlinson, and now Dayglow, giving them more exposure into pre-established fan bases. With a unique blend of musical influences, Sun Room has a sound that is refreshingly innovative and infectiously fun.

The band’s members were forged in a beachy subculture of garage bands and catching waves on the weekend. Asgian explained in an interview with Euphoria Magazine how being in bands was a commonality across each of their childhoods. But don’t be mistaken, the musical backgrounds that form the band are far from a monolith. Asgian commented on this aspect of the band’s diversity in an interview with Atwood Magazine saying, “We all come from very different corners in the music space, but I feel like we’re able to kind of tie it all together and something that’s really cool.”

As soon as they began their set, the energy amongst audience members was palpable. Sun Room’s warm orange lighting and funky yet laid-back outfits contributed to a mellowed-out rock demeanor that instantly gave away their origins in the Sunshine State. The members were remarkably friendly on stage, bantering with the audience about how earlier that day they had received a parking ticket but “were still having a good time” while constantly showing gratitude to the following act for the opportunity to perform. The band dressed in a style best described as “preppy rock,” combining leather jackets and white tees with dress shirts and ties. With their sharp threads, the string players were outfitted with a white star-patterned guitar and bass strap that matched the large star stationed above the stage, adding another element of continuity that enhanced the atmosphere.

The band’s sound can be described as quintessentially SoCal with its upbeat beachy sound. As they performed some of their better-known songs, like “Sol de Sur,” you could feel the dreamy imagery of the lyrics bleed into the Beach Boys-esque background vocals and twinkling, crystal clear guitar riffs characteristic of the indie rock genre. However, one key element differentiates them—lead singer Luke Asgian’s grungy vocals. Juxtaposed with the light, carefree instrumentals, Asgian’s coarse, fiery voice brings the band’s sound back to Earth and saves Sun Room from becoming just another forgettable indie rock band.

One thing Sun Room specializes in is variety. As they switched from upbeat pop hits like “Clementine” to chaotic, passionate songs like “Get Me Outta New York City,” you could tell the audience was having fun with the diversity in sound (likely a byproduct of each of the band members’ specially tailored musical backgrounds). One standout song from their set was “Hate It When You Call,” from their latest EP Can’t Explain (2024). The danceable alt-rock tune was reminiscent of The Strokes with its punchy instrumentals and fuzzy, grainy vocals. During this song, Minnich showed off his virtuosic skills. As he flipped around his long, blonde hair and casually played the electrifying guitar solo, it became clear that there was no lack of talent on the stage. Minnich’s guitar skills clearly shone through in their set closer “Cadillac,” as well. A strong closer, “Cadillac” had the entire audience mesmerized by Minnich’s unrestrained attacks of driving guitar, an unexpected pick-up in tempo towards the end led by Thomas Rhodes’ forceful drumming, and Asgian’s wailing vocals. Pinamonti’s bass and backing vocals added another layer of depth and intrigue to the band’s cohesive sound.

Starting the set with softer, surf rock and ending with a supernova of pure garage rock passion, Sun Room proved their versatility and provided the audience with a dynamic, punchy set of raw energy and sonic innovation. In a both mellowed and fiery fashion, Sun Room’s sound set them apart as a clear powerhouse from the West Coast, their sunny sound bringing a formidable vibrancy to the nation’s capital.