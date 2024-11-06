Former President Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, reclaiming the White House and beating Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

The Associated Press (AP) called the race for Trump at 5:35 a.m. this morning, with Wisconsin being the final state to push Trump past the 270 electoral vote threshold. His path to victory appeared clear after winning the swing-state of Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes, which the AP called for Trump at 2:24 a.m. eastern. 

Amidst friends and family at his election watch party in Palm Beach, FL, Trump told supporters that, “It’s time to unite.”

“We have to put our country first for at least a period of time,” Trump said. “We have to fix it.”

Republicans also won control of the U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s election for the first time in four years, giving the GOP a large center of gravity in confirming Trump’s cabinet and any Supreme Court justices, in the event there’s a vacancy. At the time of publication, no party had won control of the House of Representatives, with over 60 races still undecided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Connor Martin
Connor (he/him) is a senior in the college and the managing editor. He is also a member of the editorial board, a collector of snowglobes, and he can't wait to make you pasta after studying for three months in Florence, Italy. Ping Connor at managing@georgetownvoice.com.

