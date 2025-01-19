Bradshaw “Will keep picking the Chiefs until I’m wrong” Cate

Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Detroit Lions

I have been right two years in a row. At this point, I should be on ESPN or on my way to Vegas. So, here’s my pick: the Kansas City Chiefs are going to win the Super Bowl. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will do what Bill Belichick and Tom Brady never could: win three in a row.

The Chiefs’ offense has been nothing special this season, with Mahomes having his lowest adjusted yards per pass attempt and highest sack rate since becoming a full starter. In addition, their wide receivers and running backs have battled injuries throughout 2024, preventing the team from finding a real rhythm. However, the Chiefs’ defense has stepped up. During the regular season, Kansas City has held playoff opponents to 18 points per game (excluding Week 18), going 7-1 against those teams. Expect more stifling defense, especially with an extra week of rest, that will cement the Chiefs in the annals of history.

Henry “The Chicago Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention” Skarecky

Baltimore Ravens defeat the Philadelphia Eagles

As the only author of this article without a rooting interest in these playoffs, I am here to provide an unbiased take on what will unfold. The story out of the AFC is the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs’ ability to squeak out close wins for almost all of their 15 victories this season, including some that required incredible amounts of luck to pull off. While I believe it requires a well-disciplined team to consistently win, no matter the margin of victory, I don’t think the Chiefs will string together three squeakers against playoff teams for a Super Bowl victory. As for the NFC, the No. 1 Lions have been unstoppable nearly the entire season, but I think the playoff lights will once again be too bright for Detroit. The Philadelphia Eagles will instead be the team to scrape into the Super Bowl, where they will fall to MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Ben “You wish your team was as cool as the Lions” Jakabcsin

Detroit Lions defeat the Baltimore Ravens

In the NFC, two teams stand clearly above the rest (Lions, Eagles). The only question is when they will play each other and who plays who first. After a 15-2 regular season with a league-best point differential of +222, the Lions have established themselves as the best team in the NFL.

The AFC remains trickier because I don’t think the two-time defending champs are good enough to do it again. The Detroit Lions averaged 33 points per game as the league’s best offense, and the Chiefs have not scored 33 or more points in a game all season…the Lions’ average night would be a banner day for 2024–25 Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens have had the NFL’s hardest strength of schedule by far and come into these playoffs battle-tested and battle-proven…and they have the best player in football, too.

As for the Super Bowl? Give me my home state and the object of my fandom, the Detroit Lions. Bite their kneecaps and all that.

Andrew “Indiana Lions fan” Swank

Detroit Lions defeat the Buffalo Bills

As a loyal Lions fan, I am overjoyed that the team is good now. My family tradition of watching the Lions lose on Thanksgiving ended this year when Detroit won their first game on the holiday since 2016. Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson has the team’s offense firing on all cylinders—so much so that he is a prime candidate for teams looking for a new head coach. Pair that with one of the top defensive units in the NFL, and you have a recipe for the Lions’ first-ever Super Bowl title. I predict Detroit will avenge their earlier loss to Buffalo and finally win it all.

Sydney “I came all the way from Features to share the gospel of Josh Allen” Carroll

Buffalo Bills defeat the Detroit Lions

I couldn’t tell you the first time I cried over the Buffalo Bills, but I could probably name at least 20 places where I’13 Online. 13ve cried over the Buffalo Bills. This year, though, by the grace of God, I will only shed happy tears. I hate to jinx it (we’re a superstitious bunch), but this Bills team feels different.

Don’t get me wrong, the Bills’ path to victory will be difficult: the AFC divisional round may very well decide the MVP race between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens are one of only three teams that legitimately beat the Bills. I see us then facing the Chiefs, which worries me because we lack a strong secondary after selling our soul for more cap space in the offseason. For the Super Bowl, the Lions have been a behemoth as Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson put the team into overdrive.

Despite those concerns, just imagine the story. A team that has never won a Super Bowl, has a quarterback playing with a broken hand, and a fanbase who was told countless times “the window is closed.” We are a fanbase that jumps through tables, shovels snow to prepare Highmark Stadium for games, and raises millions of dollars for charity at the drop of a hat. We have been given the first glimmer of hope since the Jim Kelly era through a zero-star recruit raised in Firebaugh, California who found his way to Wyoming, and eventually home to Buffalo.

Sounds pretty unbelievable, right? Or perhaps, just Bill-ievable enough.






