Washington, D.C. houses an extensive art culture supported through (often) free, unadulterated access to myriad museums littered throughout the city. A typical museum day often leads to the well-known locations, like The Phillips Collection or the wealth of Smithsonians framing the National Mall. While they’ve earned every bit of attention they receive, there are actually over 200 museums in D.C.—hidden gems that speak to a plethora of cultures, histories, and stories that deserve a little extra love. We’ve turned our attention to four.

gallery neptune & brown

Address: 1530 14th St. NW

How to get there: Take the G2 bus from right outside the front gates to P St. NW & 14th St. NW. From there, walk about two minutes.

Price: Free to visit

Self-described as “D.C.’s premier gallery for modern and contemporary art,” this museum sits by Logan Circle, less than a block away from Le Diplomate and Da Hong Pao. While the gallery still has that serious, professional “museum” feel, its close collaborations with artists, collectors, and other creatives, coupled with its intimate size, make it much more approachable and accessible. That feeling is no surprise—founders Robert Brown and Chris Neptune have approached their work at gallery neptune & brown with years of gallerist experience since they opened in 2015. If you’re looking for a reprieve from the vast, echoing corridors of seemingly never-ending museums, look no further: here lies a more friendly, cozy gallery experience.

The gallery displays local, national, and international art, ranging from well-known artists to up-and-coming visionaries. Their latest exhibition is ART DECO GLAMOR IN SHANGHAI: 1914-1938, showcasing Chinese lithographic posters, which served as both artistic expression and advertisement. This exhibition runs through March 1, 2025.

The Kreeger Museum

Address: 2401 Foxhall Rd. NW

How to get there: After walking to Q St. NW & 35th St. NW, get on the D6 bus until Foxhall Rd. NW & Greenwich Pkwy and walk from there. Or, take the D2 bus to 41st St. NW & David Pl. NW.

Price: $10 for college students

Founded in 1959, this unassuming, beige mansion holds a vibrant, distinguished collection of modern art encapsulating the legacy of David and Carmen Kreeger—the CEO of GEICO turned art philanthropist and his wife. With a focus on 19th- and 20th-century art, the permanent collection boasts works by Monet, Picasso, and Braque, as well as some D.C. natives like Sam Gilliam and Sammie Fox. The grounds also hold a sculpture garden with massive statues that speak on themes of friendship and piety and even stories from the Old Testament. The architecture is an experience of its own—designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Philip Johnson and modernist architect Richard Foster, the building previously doubled as a living space and exhibition. Inspired by Italian and Egyptian styles, the architecture is exemplary of the exquisitely well-crafted collection inside.

Hillwood Estate, Museum & Garden

Address: 4155 Linnean Ave. NW

How to get there: Take the GUTS bus to Dupont Circle, then get on the Red Line at the Dupont Circle Metro Station. Ride six stops until Van-Ness-UDC, and then walk about 20 minutes.

Price: $10 for college students

Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens is the former residence of Marjorie Merriweather Post, one of the most accomplished businesswomen, socialites, and philanthropists of the 20th century. Hillwood Estate is known for its grandeur and lavishness, offering us a peek into Post’s rich and vibrant life. Her home is decorated in the 18th-century French style—massive crystalline chandeliers, meticulously embroidered furniture, sweeping staircases, and layers upon layers of colorful fabric—combined with the newest innovations that the 1950s could offer. With 18 separate rooms to explore, you’ll not only see artwork, including Post’s much-loved Russian imperial art, but also experience the home as a time capsule that whisks you away to another era.

A tour of the estate isn’t complete without a walk through the 13 acres of formal gardens that unfurl from the house, forming “outdoor rooms” with distinct aesthetics. The greenhouse displays a variety of perfectly fragrant flowers in every season, while the Japanese-style garden is adorned with stone figures and carefully selected plants that reflect the space’s distinct atmosphere, “a little American, a little Japanese.”

Hirshhorn Museum

Address: Independence Ave. SW & 7th St. SW

How to get there: Walk to Wisconsin Ave. & N St., and take the 33 bus toward Union Station. Get off at Pennsylvania Ave. NW & 22nd St. NW, and transfer to the 32 bus, riding 10 stops till Independence Ave. SW & 6th St. SW. It’s less than a five-minute walk from there!

Price: Free to visit

The giant cylinder on the National Mall is actually a leading platform in the contemporary art world. One of the more under-visited Smithsonians, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, established by an Act of Congress in 1966 and opened in 1974, puts a spotlight on groundbreaking artists challenging political and cultural norms. Currently on display until Oct. 26 is a Basquiat x Banksy exhibition centered around two edgy, abstract pieces. Opening on March 22 is Revolutions: Art from the Hirshhorn Collection, 1860–1960, in honor of the museum’s 50th season. Hirshhorn also hosts regularly scheduled guided tours and artist talks, opportunities to supplement your visit with some expert knowledge from the museum guides.