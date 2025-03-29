Georgetown Explained: Sexual Health Resources on Campus and in D.C.

It’s no secret that our beloved Jesuit institution isn’t the biggest fan of sex; just a few years ago, the Code of Conduct condemned staying the night with a sexual partner.

“Cohabitation, which is defined as overnight visits with a sexual partner, is incompatible both with the Catholic character of the University and with the rights of the roommates,” the Georgetown Code of Student Conduct read as recently as the 2022-2023 school year.

Likely since the founding of our prestigious institution, students have been fucking regardless of university policy, though the current Code of Conduct no longer includes this language. So, if you’re a Hoya who’s taken a trip to the G-spot recently, here are the sexual health resources available to you on and off campus.

Looking for condoms and lube, anyone?

H*yas For Choice (HFC) has your back! While Georgetown-affiliated healthcare services don’t provide these items, HFC offers free condoms, dental dams (for oral sex), and lube to all members of the student body. On weekdays, you can find them tabling in Red Square or the Leavey entrance hall, depending on the weather. Or take a look around your dorm to find an envelope stocked with condoms on a HFC representative’s door.

CVS, Walgreens, and other pharmacies nearby also sell condoms and lube.

In need of other forms of birth control?

Due to Georgetown’s Catholic identity, the Student Health Center only provides hormonal birth control for medical purposes other than contraception, such as managing irregular or heavy periods.

Off-campus, Capital Women’s Care offers contraceptive services, including birth control and gynecological care, their Foggy Bottom office. You can find a provider online.

HFC also provides access to free emergency contraception, like Plan B.

Where can you find a pregnancy test?

Free pregnancy tests are available on campus at Health Education Services in Poulton Hall and the Women’s Center, located in the basement level of the HFSC.

Need to take an STI test?

Don’t fret if you think you might have caught something. According to Student Health Services, 25% of students have a sexually transmitted infection, so you’re not alone.

Student Health Services recommends that students get tested once a year if they are sexually active or every time they have a new sexual partner.

If you’re looking for a test on campus, the Student Health Center is a great place to start. You can schedule an appointment online or by calling in advance. Clinicians are confidential resources, so they will not tell anyone that you are taking a test or receiving treatment for an STI.

If you’re on your parents’ health insurance, tests might appear on the “explanation of benefits” letter from your provider. If you are concerned about your privacy, you can get free STI tests from the D.C. Department of Health at their clinic at 77 P St. NE.

You can also order a free at-home HIV or gonorrhea and chlamydia test kit at getcheckeddc.org. Pharmacies like CVS provide at-home testing kits for around $80.

The Student Health Center also prescribes pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention when medically indicated, such as for people with a high risk of contracting HIV.

Consent is key!

One of the most important parts of any type of sexual activity is having freely given, reversible, informed, enthusiastic, and specific consent.

The Sexual Assault Peer Educators (SAPE) team at Georgetown provides educational services on consent and creating a survivor-centric campus. You can learn more on their Instagram or by scheduling a free workshop for your student group or club.

Resources for instances of sexual assault or violence

For students who are experiencing or have experienced any type of sexual violence, including stalking, relationship violence, or sexual assault, there are resources on and off campus that can help at sexualassault.georgetown.edu.

Confidential resources

Confidential resources will not report instances of sexual violence or assault to any others, including the Title IX office.

As part of Health Education Services, clinicians at Georgetown’s Sexual Assault, Response, & Prevention Services (SARP) team are confidential and provide support to survivors at Georgetown. To get in contact with SARP, survivors can email the SARP team at sarp@georgetown.edu to schedule a free appointment.

Other confidential resources include Counseling and Psychiatry Services and ordained clergy in Campus Ministry when they are acting in their pastoral roles. You can always ask about a staff member’s reporting status before sharing any information.

Semi-confidential resources

Semi-confidential resources are required to report non-identifying information about the survivor and the instance of sexual assault or violence to the Title IX office. This includes staff at the LGBTQ+ Resource Center and the Women’s Center.

Reporting and non-confidential resources

Non-confidential resources are mandatory reporters, meaning they are required to report any misconduct to the Title IX office, including survivors’ names. The Title IX office will then contact a survivor via email, but the survivor is not required to reply. Reporting to the Title IX office is not the same thing as submitting a formal Title IX complaint.

Other non-confidential resources on campus include the Georgetown University Police Department, the Office of Student Conduct, Residential Assistants, and Georgetown faculty.

Off-campus resources

D.C. Forensic Nurse Examiners at MedStar Washington Hospital Center are trained in trauma-informed care. They can provide a free medical forensic exam, provide medications to prevent STIs, pregnancy, and HIV, and connect survivors with advocacy groups and other resources. Survivors can also call the D.C. Victim Hotline for a free Uber to the hospital at (844) 443-5732, which provides 24/7 support.

All of these resources are available to anyone, and regardless of how long ago something occurred, there are people willing to help.