“A family business”: Behind the scenes at Corp Catering

Most Georgetown students know the Corp for its coffee shops—Uncommon Grounds, Midnight Mug, and other storefronts probably ring a bell as common culprits behind our depleted flex dollars. But there’s one branch of the company that often flies under the radar: Corp Catering.

“I think most people don’t know exactly what Corp Catering does,” Addy Basile (CAS ’26), Director of Corp Catering said. “Or, honestly, that they can get Corp catered to them.”

Corp Catering is currently celebrating its 16th year in operation as a branch within the Corp, a student-run non-profit at Georgetown. While it doesn’t have a traditional storefront like many of the other Corp branches, it plays a large part within the Corp and campus life as a whole. From producing beloved Corp baked goods that end up on the shelves to catering campus events like Georgetown Admissions Ambassadors Program (GAAP) weekend and Faculty Speaker events, Corp Catering is deeply involved in the daily rhythm of Georgetown.

So, what exactly does Corp Catering do?

At its core, Corp Catering, well, caters. In the traditional sense of the word, the branch handles any situation where someone on campus wants Corp products served outside of their typical storefront setting. That could include a student group ordering food for an event, a department getting coffees for a meeting, or larger scale university events.

“If a professor or event on campus wants basically anything the Corp sells, we’re the ones coordinating it,” Basile said.

That can mean anything from 20 cups of cold brew to a full bagel spread at an admitted students event. Corp Catering works large university events such as Chaplains’ Tea, Bellringer, and Bagels with the Deans in addition to those smaller group meetings.

Despite what the name might suggest, catering only represents a part of what Corp Catering focuses on. Their internal vending service is just as important and often more invisible. The team prepares and distributes a variety of products that end up on Corp shelves at all storefront locations. Whether it’s overnight oats or sandwiches, the internal vending team are the ones preparing those products and getting them to the shelves.

Much of that work happens behind closed doors—literally. Tucked away in a corner of the Healey Family Student Center (HFSC) behind Hilltoss, the Corp Catering kitchen is easy to miss. Behind, though, is a kitchen alive with motion and purpose, where workers prep, assemble, and deliver food to Corp storefronts and campus events.

Every week, the kitchen holds four major production days on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. These days include prep shifts, assembly shifts, and delivery shifts. During a prep shift, caterers can be seen chopping bananas by hand, measuring oats into jars, and chopping tomatoes for sandwiches. In the kitchen, there is a fast-paced energy, with everyone working to finish tasks on checklists taped to the wall.

In the back is storage space and closets for non-perishable supplies that the caterers use to package and transport large orders, as well as a large refrigerator filled with ingredients that the kitchen uses to prep products and orders.

“We have a tree of apples,” joked Basile, explaining they have lots of fruit in stock from catering the recent GAAP weekends.

Two middle managers handle the purchasing responsibilities associated with ordering the ingredients seen in the fridge and the supplies in the closets. One focuses on dry goods like cups and paper containers while the other focuses on foods like fruit and bagel spreads.

All of this work is necessary in making sure the caterers can prepare the products by morning, because it will then be time for assembly and delivery shifts. Assembly is also run by four students and involves finalizing the products with labels and packaging to make them shelf-ready. Two deliverers then load everything onto carts and make their way to the necessary locations where you find Corp products in storefronts around campus.

The logistics and behind-the-scenes work that goes into Corp Catering shifts is necessary in keeping it a well oiled machine, but the culture of the kitchen is what brings life to the group.

“Sometimes we’re quiet and we really lock in, but we have a lot of fun as well,” Niamh Dempsey (CAS ’27), one of the purchasing managers at Corp Catering, said.

Beyond supplies, the kitchen also holds many details showcasing the group’s tight knit community. A height chart of all the caterers plastered on the wall, group pictures hung above the counter spaces, and even pictures of former caterers taped to the walls all represent the fun spirit of the kitchen.

“We have a really great community. It’s always nice to hear about everyone’s week or day and just catch up with them,” Dempsey said.

The sense of community is visible in every corner of the kitchen. Whether it was the inside jokes taped to the walls or the shared laughs while scooping oats, there’s a clear tight-knit culture.

“Is this more of a family or more of a business?” Basile said. “I like the idea that it’s a family business.”

For the students behind the doors in a corner of the HFSC, that is what Corp Catering has become: a tight-knit group of students working behind the scenes to keep campus and the Corp running.

You might not see them at the register in a storefront, but Corp Catering is everywhere, and Georgetown runs a little smoother because of it.

“Some people may not know much about us, but we make a lot of things happen on campus and we’re proud of it,” Basile said.