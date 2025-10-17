Podcasts
Post Pitch: Big East Predictions
Illustration by Massimo D’Onofrio
Welcome back to Post Pitch!
This week, the Voice’s podcast editor Katie Reddy interviews our Halftime Sports writer, Stella Linn, on her piece in our special basketball issue. Tune in to hear her predictions for this year’s Big East Conference and the ways new NCAA policies are shaping the future of the game.
Please enjoy!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe:
Katie Reddy
Katie is a freshman in the College and the podcast editor. She loves reading, petting dogs, and the first floor of Lauinger Library. Contact her at podcast@georgetownvoice.com!
Stella Linn
Stella is a junior studying American Studies and Education and is the Halftime Sports editor. In any conversation, she will let you know that she is from Kansas City, Missouri. She loves romance novels, Thai food, and southern accents. She is not a fan of the Denver Broncos, microeconomics, or Instagram.
More:
basketball issue, Sports
Read More