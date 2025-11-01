A gorl’s guide to dining in Georgetown

Looking to impress an out-of-town visitor? Desperate to dine with your latest situationship? Wanting to take a class friendship to a new level?

Welcome to our guide to dining in Georgetown!

As the designated reservation makers, we’re excited to share our favorite spots (mostly) within walking distance of campus. Instead of scouring Yelp or listening to the inherently faulty advice of Sprinkles fans, we curated restaurant recommendations for all the hyperspecific situations you may find yourself in. Bon appétit!

For family weekend, or other occasions with adult money — Kyojin Sushi

Following the culinary journey that was family weekend, swiping what my brothers and I lovingly call “the company card,” I rediscovered my appreciation for actual food. Instead of pretending that Georgetown has a strong Italian restaurant, be different. Kyojin Sushi checks all of my (and my mother’s) requirements: a strong menu, shareable plates, high-quality fish, and a quiet enough atmosphere to deeply explain every class you’re taking.

For your situationship — Falafel Inc

This is not a date. But like, it could be. Vibing out a friendship for anything more is never fun. Don’t we all wish we could communicate without fearing rejection or, worse, an “I’m so flattered”? Chills. Unfortunately, risk is always a factor, so now you’re stuck trying to plan a not-date date. Lucky for you, Falafel Inc—selling a super chill $4 sandwich—allows for the perfect amount of suggestion without being upfront romantic. They have no in-house seating, so you just have to go somewhere else to eat. Maybe lay out a picnic blanket on the waterfront while you’re at it.

For when everyone seems to be paying with their trust fund but you — Barcelona Wine Bar

Oh, Barcelona, my old so-and-so. We’ve been through it all together, from celebratory outings and pretending my friend got into law school for a free flan, to impressing my hometown friends by being that girl with a go-to wine bar. Don’t be deceived by the dim lighting and pounding music that adds at least a dozen “what?’s” to every conversation: underneath her glitzy exterior, Barcelona understands a budget and a dream. Two words: sangria pitcher. Perhaps the greatest deal around ($38 for eight drinks is a win in my book), Barcelona is that little black dress you wear that makes everyone ask, “Where did you get that?!” as you proudly say… “Amazon.”

For feeling like you’re on a chic Parisian road — La Bonne Vache

Much of my culinary coming-of-age was directly shaped by two friends I met studying abroad in high school. I’ve carried their advice in restaurant selection (nothing under four stars) and plate sharing (always) ever since. As fate brought us all to D.C. for college, we’ve returned to the same tables and rituals where we initially became friends. All this to say, La Bonne Vache receives the “Barcelona besties” seal of approval as the perfect venue to share a plate of frites, try escargot for the first time, and celebrate years of friendship. Their French burgers are truly worth a wait in the miles-long line or an awkwardly early dinner.

For the vegans — Chaia Tacos

If you’re a genuine veganite, plant-based on Wednesdays, or just in the market for a new lunch spot, Chaia is a Georgetown gem. The taco flavors are unique and the ingredients are Los Angeles-farmers-market-fresh. My personal favorites are the mushroom and sweet potato tacos, but do not sleep on their nachos. I don’t normally gravitate to this dish—deeply associated with men and football—but at Chaia, it’s gourmet. Chaia doubles as the most top-secret study spot off campus with an immaculately sunlit and not-too-crowded upstairs loft. Thank me in December.

For satisfying late-night cravings — 90 Second Pizza

As my friends and I stumble down Wisconsin Ave. after a night well spent, we are guided by a core objective: the promise of an entire half of a Margherita pizza for only $6 each. As its red lights shine across the intersection, 90 Second Pizza is a beacon of the most important promise of a late-night spot, which is, of course, consistency. Open until 2 a.m. most nights and even until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, it’s worth rerouting your Uber to pick up a pie, even if it takes a few seconds longer than 90.

For when you need to lock in through all three meals – Tatte Bakery & Cafe

On a never-ending quest for third places, I have had a tumultuous relationship with Tatte at times. In earnest, my love-hate comes from Tatte’s double threat of both good food and study spots, which puts the tables in high demand. While you may have to balance an array of plates and laptops on the too small tables, there’s no such thing as a bad order. The seasonal drinks fueled many a Sunday morning trek from Darnall last year, but only after I had aggressively secured a seat.

For when you want to break the friendship fourth wall — Dig Inn

It all started with one fateful Leo’s dinner before climbing club when we started saying “gorl” every other word, deeming it a national holiday: “Gorlday.” While the rest of the crowd was not necessarily delighted, “gorl” started a wonderful friendship that only needed to be sealed with a meal. In comes DIG. The brussels sprouts and roasted carrots have our hearts, and we adore a build-your-own bowl situation, but we require quality (looking at you, Chipotle—your guacamole has gotten watery). But it is even more meaningful to us, the authors, as it is the setting of our friendship origin—we broke the fourth wall, people! All that to say, DIG is Gorldom. Skip, don’t walk.

For a celebratory but casual lunch — Yellow

I only recently braved the perpetually endless line at Yellow, Georgetown’s trendy French and Middle-Eastern cafe. Of course, a 30-minute wait (I expected an hour, so…yay?) for breakfast would make anyone skeptical. Yet, I must admit, it was quite good. Am I waiting 30 minutes on a random Tuesday to get a bite before class? Absolutely not. But, for any excuse to celebrate—exam completed! birthday brunch! surviving seasonal depression!—Yellow is an accessible, snazzy spot. Try the Coconut Cardamom coffee (the Corp could never), their various croissants, and the sleeper, the lamb pita sandwich, which I’ll proudly devour at 9 a.m.

For settling the best cupcake debate — Baked & Wired

On the streets of Rome, a stranger learned I went to Georgetown and stopped everything to aggressively profess his support for Baked & Wired. We’re seconds away from the Colosseum, and you’re talking cupcakes? However, he had a point. It’s not even a debate, so I won’t get into it. Instead, I’ll express my undying love for Baked & Wired as a girl with the most massive sweet tooth. The location is adorable—a cupcake cottage with quaint outdoor seating (eating cupcakes in the sun does indeed make them taste better). And the cakes themselves are perfectly moist—I had to say it, sorry—in a way that makes them the best kind of dense. Vanilla Satin is a personal favorite, but I’ve never heard a friend complain about their order.

For when your brother is unexpectedly in town — 7th Street Burger

I am convinced that my love for schemes is genetic. So, I am never that surprised when my now East-Coaster of a brother unexpectedly shows up in the District. As we venture down Wisconsin from wherever he mysteriously arrived, I scramble to find a place to eat. Luckily, nothing is more universally appealing than a well-made smash burger. 7th Street Burger shows how chic college life can be (I’m competing against Syracuse, NY, and their “famous” chicken tenders, after all). It’s quick, lively, and truly has never failed me—just don’t forget to order the house sauce!