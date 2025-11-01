Hoya Athletics’ autumn, assessed

While not all Georgetown fall sports have wrapped up their seasons, let’s take a look at where each team is as October comes to a close.

Cross country

The Hoyas started strong at September’s races, including the Trials of Miles and the Cantello Invitational. These events offered freshmen a warm-up to the college racing environment prior to October’s larger competitions. Georgetown started October at Lehigh’s Paul Short Run, where the Hoyas immediately got off on the right foot: the men took first of 40 competing programs in the Gold 8K and the women also finished on the podium, third of 40 in the Gold 6K. Graduate student Melissa Riggins, a middle-distance runner, won the women’s 6K individual title. Junior Birhanu Harriman finished second overall in the 8K.

On Oct. 17, the team traveled to Madison, Wisconsin for the Nuttycombe Invitational. The large field, including 17 top-30 teams, mimicked the makeup of NCAA tournament-level competition. The women’s team finished sixth, following big names like North Carolina State and Notre Dame. The men took 17th.

Before the cross country teams reach the NCAA Regionals in November, they have the BIG EAST Championships in Omaha on Oct. 31. The question of the season remains unanswered until then: will the women’s team win their sixth consecutive BIG EAST title?

Field hockey

The Georgetown women’s field hockey team is currently 5-11 overall and 1-5 in BIG EAST play. They continue to battle through a challenging 2025 season, coming off a 2-0 setback at University of Connecticut last weekend. Offensively, the Hoyas are led by senior forward Sydney Yodh, who tops the squad with four goals and two assists for 10 points. Junior midfielder Izzy Lee follows closely with three goals and an assist for seven points, while sophomore forward Katherine Malloy has added three goals of her own as well. Junior goalie Ella Fahey has been a standout presence, posting a strong 1.44 goals-against average along with 52 saves and a .788 save percentage.

The Hoyas will look to finish the year on a high note as they close out their season against Old Dominion on Oct. 31.

Football

The Hoya football team has shown consistent improvement throughout the 2025 season, entering late October with a rare 5-3 overall record and 2-1 in Patriot League play. After opening the season with a 51-47 win over Davidson College, the Hoyas captured one of their most memorable victories in recent years at the homecoming game against Morgan State University. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Kibble hauled in a game-winning Hail Mary touchdown as time expired, a highlight that later earned him a spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Hoyas continued to ride the wave of the Hail Mary into their game against Colgate University, where they defeated the Raiders 21-17 and three Hoyas earned Patriot League honors. Freshman defensive back Brian Lloyd was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week, with senior quarterback Dez Thomas II and junior cornerback Braylon Wise awarded Patriot League Honorable Mentions.

Thomas has led the offense with consistency, throwing a season high of 211 yards against Morgan State and a total of 936 yards across the last eight games. Sophomore running back Savion Hart is leading in rushing yards with 534, almost doubling his yards achieved last year. Aside from his Hail Mary, Kibble is dominant in receiving yards with 720 and Wise is holding down the defense with 45 tackles. Finally, junior cornerback Quincy Briggs has racked up four interceptions on the season so far.

Last year, Georgetown finished 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the Patriot League. It’s too soon to know whether the Hoyas will keep up this hot streak, but if Thomas and Kibble keep up their electric chemistry, the future looks bright. This could be Coach Rob Sgarlata’s first winning season for the Hoyas.

Men’s golf

The Hoyas, who finished second to last at both the September Rod Myer and October Hamptons Intercollegiate, looked for a good end to the season. Prospects started looking up for the team at the 41st Annual Georgetown Intercollegiate, where the BIG EAST named junior Barnes Blake Male Golfer of the Week for the second week in a row after earning his first career title. Georgetown finished first at the tourney, and all five players finished in the top 20.

The golf season rounded out this past weekend at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate tournament. Georgetown was the defending champion coming in and finished second this year in spite of a strong breeze on the course. Freshman Carson Erick podiumed, taking second overall at three-under par.

Women’s golf

The Hoyas, whose season ended Oct. 19, exhibited an upward trend this fall. After a weak showing at the College of Charleston’s Cougar Classic, where they placed last for the second season in a row, Georgetown showed improvement, finishing eighth of 13 teams at the Princeton Invitational. Graduate student Georgia Ruffolo, who was named the 2025 BIG EAST Women’s Golf Player of the Year following the spring season, moved up 24 spots in the final 18 holes of the Princeton tournament.

At the final showing of the season, the University of Delaware’s Lady Blue Hen Invitational, the Hoyas were the runner-ups. Freshman Sunny Wang tied for fifth at the Delaware tournament, shooting three-over 219 across three rounds. Her performance of two 71s on the par-72 course also ties two other golfers for the best score in Hoya history.

Men’s rowing

The Georgetown men’s rowing team has only competed in one regatta this season following the cancellation of their season opener, the Navy Day Regatta, due to inclement weather. Both the lightweight and heavyweight teams kicked their seasons off on Oct. 18 at the Head of the Charles in Boston. The Men’s Club Eights A boat, the Hoyas’ top eight-person boat, notched ninth place out of 36 competitors. The lightweight team will complete their season on Nov. 8 at University of Virginia Wahoo Henley, following both sections’ weekend at The Princeton Chase, marking the end of the heavyweights’ season on Nov. 3.

Women’s rowing

The Hoya women’s rowing team started strong at the Occoquan Chase Regatta on Oct. 12, boasting first-place finishes by their first lightweight Open 8+ boat (eight rowers with a coxswain steering), their first heavyweight Open 4+ boat (four rowers with a coxswain), and their Collegiate Novice 8+ boat. Two other Georgetown boats had second-place finishes.

At the Head of the Charles Regatta, the Women’s Club 4+ took eighth of 53 boats, and the Women’s Club 8+ achieved seventh place out of a field of 43. On Nov. 1, they race at the Head of the Occoquan before closing out the season at UVA’s Rivanna Romp on Nov. 9.

Sailing

Georgetown sailing will soon be celebrating the end of a successful fall season, with victories across teams. At the Navy Women’s Regatta in early September, senior Kelly Bates and junior Anna Brzezinski secured a championship berth by winning their division. The women’s team enjoyed continued success at the Atlantic Coast Championship Semifinals, pulling a second-place finish from competitors like Dartmouth University, Tufts University, and Yale University.

The coed team also claimed impressive victories. They placed third at the Chesapeake Invitational on Sept. 14, with senior Enzo Menditto and senior Margot Gordon sitting one point away from first place in the A division. The coed team claimed two conference titles early on, through a sweep of Navy at the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Match Race Championship and a victory at the MAISA Men’s Singlehanded Championships in September.

The Hoyas continued a dominant season in October, taking home gold at both the Open Atlantic Coast Championship Finals in Annapolis and the MAISA Women’s championship last weekend. The ICSA Match Racing Nationals in St. Petersburg, Florida start Nov. 8.

Men’s soccer

No. 13 Georgetown men’s soccer (9-3-3, 5-0-1 BIG EAST) is steadily rising up the rankings as their regular season comes to a close. The Hoyas started off the season losing two games against tough opponents, No. 8 High Point University (10-1-3,5-0 Big South) and No. 2 University of Maryland (10-0-3,6-0-2 Big Ten). However, since then, the Hoyas have lost just one match, going undefeated in conference play and sitting comfortably in first place.

The Hoyas can attribute much of their success to senior midfielder Zach Zengue, who was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List, one of just 31 players in NCAA Division I men’s soccer to earn the honor. Zengue has stepped into an important offensive role for Georgetown this year, already surpassing his goal-scoring total from the previous three seasons. He leads the Hoyas in scoring with 12 goals, coming fourth in the country for this stat.

Despite their impressive run and Zengue’s dominance, Georgetown has yet to cement itself as a team capable of making a deep run in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Hoyas have been unable to beat any teams that are currently ranked, letting leads slip away against No. 3 University of Vermont (10-0-5, 4-0-1 America East) and Duke University (7-2-6, 3-2-2 ACC). The NCAA Tournament in November will be Georgetown’s best chance to prove themselves, but with the one loss knockout format, the Hoyas will need to be at their best.

Women’s soccer

No. 12 Georgetown women’s soccer (13-2-2, 9-0-0 BIG EAST) is peaking at the right time. The Hoyas have won nine games in a row, sitting with a perfect conference record and the most BIG EAST wins they have ever had in a single season. During this stretch, the Hoyas have scored 28 goals and conceded just two, dominating the competition in their conference.

Graduate forward Maja Lardner is leading the way for the Hoyas with 11 goals and three assists, but a range of players have chipped in this season. Senior forwards Natalie Means and Henley Tippins have each scored eight goals on the season, forcing opposing teams to pick their poison when defending Georgetown’s front line. Overreliance on Lardner alone was a concern for the Hoyas, but the team has proven that they have multiple goalscoring threats.

The Hoyas have just one regular-season match left, traveling to face No. 18 Xavier University (13-2-2, 8-0-1 BIG EAST) on Nov. 1 in a match that will likely decide the BIG EAST regular-season champion. From there, the Hoyas will hope to keep their momentum going into the postseason, where they have a real chance of making a deep run.

Volleyball

Georgetown volleyball (13-10, 6-4 BIG EAST) has just six matches left, all against conference rivals. They gave a good showing on Oct. 24, defeating Marquette University—their first win over the Golden Eagles since 2010—in five sets. On Oct. 25, the Hoyas played their Alumni Night and Pink Out match against DePaul University at home, winning in three straight sets. Freshmen outside hitters Samantha Soderlund and Katherine McGregor asserted their offensive dominance, recording a joint 46 kills in those two games alone.

While the Hoyas bested Seton Hall University and St. John’s University on the road to open their BIG EAST play, they have not managed to beat conference powerhouses Villanova University and Creighton University (10-0 BIG EAST). Georgetown must face those two teams once more before the season ends. The BIG EAST tournament will commence at the end of November.