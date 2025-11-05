The Show Must Go On (And On): Saturday Night Live Kicks Off Season 51

Everyone’s favorite live comedy sketch show, featuring celebrity hosts and an award-winning cast, is back for another riveting season, with fans trying to figure out if 30 Rock will be rocking much longer.

Saturday Night Live, or SNL (1975-Present), returned on October 4 for Season 51, and viewers have already taken their sides on the age-old question: “Will this season be a success?”. After SNL creator Lorne Michaels told Puck he’d shake things up for the next season, fans anticipated what these changes might look like, especially after the success of the 50th anniversary special. As SNL kicks off its next chapter, we’re diving into the cast shake-ups and standout moments from Season 51’s premiere that have everyone buzzing.

New members

Before the premiere, SNL announced five new cast members: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronica Slowikowska. Amongst the new hires, one has already graced the SNL stage. Ben Marshall, a member of the comedy trio “Please Don’t Destroy” and a frequent actor in sketches for the show, is now joining as a full-time cast member. “Please Don’t Destroy” showcased Marshall’s collaborative rhythm and absurdity, yet also his reliability. Known as the brains behind “Three Sad Virgins,” I’m excited for Marshall to adopt a more prominent role.

Veronica Slowikowska is also making big splashes as a new cast member. Slowikowska found nearly 700,000 TikTok followers before joining the cast for her sketch comedy videos. Favorites include her collaborations with the creator group “Laundry Day” and her partnerships with her roommate, Kyler Chase. Fans praise her for her deadpan delivery and ability to stay in character even as her collaborators lose it, and they have long urged SNL casting to consider her. Now that the wish has finally been granted, Slowikowska has iconic shoes to fill. Viewers describe her as having Kristen Wiig’s quirk and Amy Poehler’s well-paced delivery from her debut performances and promo tapes alone.

Departing members

This season, fans will have to say goodbye to some iconic cast members. Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and Michael Longfellow will not be returning to the show. Among those leaving, Walker and Longfellow had been on SNL since 2022, Nwodim since 2018, and Gardner since 2017.

Wakim is the only cast member this season who was let go. While Wakim took to social media to express his gratitude to SNL for the opportunity and his enthusiasm for future opportunities, SNL’s seeming disregard for Wakim’s talent (and not to mention, face card) upset some fans. His performance in “Doctor’s Visit” with Shane Gillis showcased his strong satirical acting skills, an aspect of the show that will be missed by many.

Out of all the new Season 50 cast members, many expected Michaels to let Jane Wickline go, believing her dry comedy doesn’t pack the same punch as the rest of the cast. SNL fans claim that her “dry, subdued style of humor may not fit so well with the general format and energy of a show like SNL, where it’s all about being outrageous.” While it’s confusing to audiences, Michaels may see her potential in a way we don’t. With more experience on the show, Wickline could adjust her comedy to fit more smoothly with other cast members. All in all, it’s safe to say we’d benefit from a pick of Michaels’ brain.

Season 51 premiere

With the current political climate, SNL has no problem finding content for its staple Cold Opens. This season began with “Pete Hegseth Cold Open” starring Colin Jost, Weekend Update co-host. Jost rarely appears in sketches, so his presence was a welcome surprise for fans. He was expressive and amusing, capturing the ridicule underlying the Quantico military meeting. “Trump” made an appearance as well, with James Austin Johnson reprising his wildly popular role as the current president. His presence was comforting and an assurance that the show won’t stray too far from its past, despite the introduction of new members.

The premiere episode of Season 51 featured host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat. For his second time hosting, Bad Bunny’s wit and Puerto Rican flair set the tone well for the new season. His casual and natural performance pulled me in, and I found myself waiting to hear his next joke. While a highlight of his previous time hosting was his “Protective Mom 2” skit with Pedro Pascal, standouts from the most recent episode were his partnerships with Marcello Hernandez. The two are close friends outside of SNL, with Hernandez appearing in Bad Bunny’s music video for “NO ME QUIERO CASAR”, and they teamed up for multiple sketches throughout the episode. They incorporated their Latin heritage into the skits, using comedy in Spanish dialogue in “Couples at a Bar”. Their dynamic was comfortable, allowing for smooth flow and intentional acting choices. In “Chat GPTío”, while Hernandez took the lead as ChatGPTío, Bad Bunny popped in when prompted by a picture of a man’s wife, making Spanish comments and “forgetting” to speak English when asked by the man what they were saying.

In addition to his performance with Hernandez, Bad Bunny’s monologue was a wonderful addition to the episode. With his recent announcement about being the performer for the upcoming Super Bowl LX Halftime show, many hoped he would address the recent social media backlash against him. Many have criticized the NFL’s choice, claiming that Bad Bunny is not an “American” or a “Christian” despite being a Puerto Rican Catholic. After giving part of his monologue in Spanish, he said, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” gesturing towards the conservative backlash.

All in all, there was definitely a different feeling to the show with the new cast. With frontrunners Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim gone, there was a sort of empty feeling, like a piece was missing from the sketches. However, we’re also starting to see newer members gain confidence in their roles. Ashley Padilla has shown particular strength, playing a school principal smitten with Bad Bunny’s father character in a parent-teacher conference. Kenan Thompson, a fan favorite and SNL champion, is maintaining his reputation as so. From a confused husband to impersonating the NYC mayoral debate moderator in the most recent episode, he’s cemented his icon status.

Still live from New York

If the Season 51 premiere showed us anything, it’s that SNL can still balance change and continuity. Bringing fresh talent and bittersweet goodbyes, it’s proven that it still has the pulse of modern comedy. With bold casting choices and Bad Bunny lighting up Studio 8H, the show reminded us why it’s still appointment TV after five decades. Love it or hate it, SNL isn’t going anywhere—and thank goodness for that.