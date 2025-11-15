I’m a philosophy major, so some may be surprised to hear that being a blue-haired barista at a café after graduation isn’t part of my five-year plan. Explaining to friends and family why I spend my afternoons reading about supererogation and metaphysics can feel futile, but amid growing attacks on the humanities, I think it is all the more necessary.

The humanities, which include fields like history, literature, philosophy, and languages, are in a state of crisis. The number of bachelor’s degrees in these subjects is declining, with the most recent data showing a decline from 236,826 awarded in 2012 to 179,272 in 2022.

States such as Utah and Ohio have passed laws pushing institutions to cut degrees with low enrollment, and there’s concern that humanities programs could be on the chopping block. Some schools have cut humanities degrees of their own accord due to financial strains. California’s Sonoma State University, for instance, eliminated nine humanities programs, including philosophy, theatre, and history.

Despite uncertainty, Georgetown’s humanities faculty and students said these studies are more important than ever. In an age of artificial intelligence, misinformation, and polarization, the humanities bring a human touch to education.

Mason Friesen (CAS ’27), an English and history double major with a minor in philosophy, is co-chair of the English Undergraduate Council (EUC). Friesen said that he hopes to ease the stigma surrounding humanities degrees and highlight the opportunities they offer for academic success, professional development, and personal growth.

“I have been asked by people, ‘Why are you studying English? What are you going to do with that?’” Friesen said.

Friesen said that the humanities have taught him critical thinking and creativity, especially important traits in a time of increased AI reliance.

“The most advantageous thing about the humanities is that it teaches you what it means to be human,” Friesen said. “That’s something that AI, I don’t think, will ever be able to truly replicate.”

Additionally, the growth of AI has threatened many entry-level jobs, and even graduates with technical degrees like computer science are struggling to find employment.

Nicoletta Pireddu, director of the Georgetown Humanities Initiative, shared similar sentiments to Friesen, stating that she hopes humanities degrees can offer students soft skills less common to other fields.

“AI will replace probably the most practical jobs, but [that is] all the more reason we need humanists who are able to preserve creativity, who are able to preserve the sense of what makes us human,” Pireddu said.

Humanities degrees are becoming increasingly valuable in the job market and graduate school admissions. Philosophy majors are more likely than biology majors to get into medical school, and are admitted to law school at a higher rate than any other major.

“It’s an incredibly productive moment for the humanities precisely because we are in an age of crisis,” Pireddu said.

Friesen, who has family members in STEM-related careers, said he experienced some pushback surrounding his humanities majors. But he plans to attend law school, which he said will offer additional security after his undergraduate studies.

“It’s almost an excuse to study these majors in the sense that I have that kind of protection,” Friesen said. “I don’t have to rely on just my undergraduate degree, because I have my law degree coming up.”

However, not everyone intends to use their humanities education to pursue a professional degree. Camille Kelly (CAS ’26), co-chair of the EUC, said she felt pressure to apply for law school because everyone around her seemed to be doing so. Ultimately, Kelly said she chose to value fulfillment beyond professional outcomes and is looking for creative career paths, like museum curation.

“There’s a lot of pressure like, ‘It’s okay that you’re an English major, a philosophy major, because you’re going to go to law school, or, you’re going to work on the Hill,’” Kelly said. “What makes me sad is people feeling like they have to be funneled down those paths.”

Kelly said this pressure is particularly salient at Georgetown, where there is a strong pre-professional culture. But she said she feels lucky to have a community that shares her philosophy on education. Her parents emphasized that work ethic was more important than the field Kelly studied, and encouraged her to pursue her interests.

There are certainly outside considerations that may impact a student’s decision to get a humanities degree, said Sophia Lu (SFS ’26), who is pursuing two humanities minors, but a STEM major.

While reports are optimistic about the increasing value of the humanities in the job market, STEM bachelor’s degrees remain among the highest-paying degrees. This pressure can be compounded by cultural and family expectations, Lu said.

“It’s especially on display for immigrant families,” Lu said. “There’s the felt need to ensure your economic future and the well-being of your family, and that necessitates actually having a well-paying job.”

Lu said a high-paying job right after graduation can help ensure economic stability, which may require taking on an undergraduate degree with a clearer professional track.

For some, there’s a question about whether studying the humanities is a worthwhile way to spend almost $300,000. To Pireddu, it’s less of a math question and more a question of courage.

“It’s a kind of leap of faith,” Pireddu said. “Parents have this anxiety, ‘Why am I paying a lot of thousands of dollars to pay for a degree that is impalpable, that doesn’t give you anything right now?’”

But while students may fear committing to a humanities degree, Pireddu encourages them to seize diverse intellectual opportunities in college.

“Plunge into it with love, with curiosity, with an open mind,” Pireddu said. “Your life will be richer, your life will be multi-dimensional.”