Letter from the editor: Dear readers, 

It is my honor to invite you to read 2025’s final issue of The Georgetown Voice. I cannot express the pride I feel for the incredible writers, designers, editors, photographers, social media creators, business team members, and more who made this issue and the rest of our content this semester possible.

As a senior, it has truly been a joy to watch freshmen, sophomores, and juniors step into leadership roles in the club that has been my home for the last three years. I have so enjoyed all their beautiful designs, strong reporting, compelling writing, and photographs this semester; I hope you have, too.

As I wrote in my first letter of this year, my mission for this semester has been to ensure that our journalism is community journalism, serving and uplifting voices on our campus and in Washington, D.C. I want to take a moment to highlight some of that work: Imani Liburd’s features piece on Georgetown’s lack of resources for Black women and their hair; Alexandra Hamilton’s opinion piece on how the SFS can better work with students who are Spanish heritage speakers; Bradshaw Cate’s stellar profile of star basketball player, Malik Mack; Joaquin Martinez’s beautiful leisure piece about live music; and so much more.

Yet, beyond the final pieces, I’m equally proud of the work that every single person on our masthead put in behind the scenes.

To get her hour-long interview with men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley, writer Eileen Weisner approached him after he spoke to her class. To produce thousands of words about GUSA’s fall elections—from profiles to results—our news and features team spent countless hours reporting, writing, and editing (often at ungodly times of night). To ensure that every print page looks beautiful, Elle Marinello and Paige Benish have battled Adobe InDesign with me until 3 a.m. the night before every issue goes to the printers.

Certainly, we haven’t been perfect, but I have watched with pride as so many people have thrown themselves headfirst into making this newsmagazine the best it can be this semester. My editors and writers have approached challenging situations time and time again with care and compassion, striving to inform and serve our community.

I am now so excited to be laying our fifth and final issue of Fall 2025 at the feet of the Georgetown student body.

I cannot wait to see you all in the pages of this lovely little newsmagazine once again next semester. In the meantime, you can still find us producing content online at georgetownvoice.com and you find me in my inbox: editor@georgetownvoice.com.

Until January,

Eddy