Georgetown lacrosse is striving for Moore

With seven consecutive BIG EAST Conference Championship victories, five pre-season All-American players, and a unanimous ranking as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the Georgetown men’s lacrosse team is facing off with high expectations this season.

The first and only time Georgetown men’s lacrosse broke past the quarterfinals was in 1999, when the team reached the Final Four, and ultimately lost to historic rival Syracuse 13-10. Since then, the Hoyas have yet to return to the semifinals or beyond, but junior Anderson Moore, reigning BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year, believes that the Hoyas have what it takes to make it to the 2026 National Championships on Memorial Day weekend.

“Going to Memorial Day is something our program hasn’t done in a very long time, and so it’s certainly in the back of our minds, especially in the past two years, just falling short in the quarterfinals,” Moore said in an interview with the Voice. “It’s kind of been the story of our program.”

Last season, Georgetown finished with a 12-5 overall record and ranked No. 14 in the country, defeating Villanova 17-9 in the BIG EAST Championship to earn an NCAA bid. With nine goals during that game, now-sophomore attacker Jack Ransom set a BIG EAST record and was just two shy of the NCAA Division I record for most goals in a game.

The team beat Duke 16-12 in the first round of the NCAA tournament before falling 6-9 to Maryland, in the quarterfinals, ending a season marked by ups and downs.

“We were very much a roller coaster team,” Moore said. “It hurt us down a stretch where maybe we weren’t as disciplined as we needed to be, or we weren’t as good at executing what we were supposed to do.”

Moore believes discipline and humility will be key to the Hoyas’ future success. He said this lesson was reinforced when he was playing on the United States team at the 2025 Under-20 Lacrosse World Championships, where they placed second.

“You learn a lot from failure. I felt like that team took things for granted,” Moore said. “We had a talented bunch, but were we willing to hustle? Or be really disciplined at times? Maybe not as much, and it ended up leaving us one goal short.”

He wants the Hoyas to approach this season with that value of discipline.

The Georgetown lacrosse roster is now packed with new faces. High expectations have been set for graduate attackman Rory Connor and junior attackman Liam Connor; Georgetown added the pre-season All-American brothers from the transfer portal offseason. The two transferred from Colgate University, where they had spots as top point scorers who pushed the team to an upset victory in the 2025 Patriot League championship over No. 2 Boston University.

Hopes are also high for first-year midfielder Johnny Price, who was named all-ISL (International School League) four times from 2022-25 and All-New England in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Having new faces on the team has given Moore an opportunity to step up as a leader.

“I like to think in times where maybe it might not be going as well that I am a steady presence for our team,” he said. “The coaches expect it out of me, but also I expect it of myself.”

There are also notable returners to the team this season, despite the Hoyas’ top scorers, Aidan Carroll and Fulton Bayman, graduating. Standouts include Ransom, the sophomore attacker who had 36 points last season—the highest among Georgetown’s returning players—and pre-season All-American Ross Prince. Prince, a sophomore face-off specialist, played in 13 games last season as a freshman and won 143-of-227 (.629) faceoffs with 58 ground balls.

Georgetown also has an impressive lineup of senior players, including team-selected captains senior midfielder Lucas Dudemaine, graduate short-stick defensive midfielder Joe Vranizan, and senior midfielder Jordan Wray.

“I’m very excited that our team has elected Joe, Jordan, and Lucas as our 2026 captains,” Coach Kevin Warne told Georgetown Athletics. “Each of them has grown into this role since they stepped on campus, and they all understand how their leadership aligns with our program’s standards to help us navigate through the 2026 season.”

This season’s schedule is familiar: the Hoyas will face six teams they played last year, including Johns Hopkins University in the season opener, a team that nobody on this year’s roster has beaten. One notable addition to the schedule is Syracuse, who the Hoyas have not played since they beat the Orange 18-8 in 2021.

“[Syracuse] this year is one that we’re really excited for. I mean, they’re a very good program, very talented,” Moore said.

This season, the Hoyas have a game plan to beat those two key opponents and the rest of their matchups. Coach Warne will look to new faces and standout returners to build a well-rounded, disciplined team capable of dominating the field.

“We just want to outwork teams,” Moore said. “The ability to make teams play at our tempo and dictate a lot is when we find the most success. And I think we’re completely capable of doing that with any team we play.”

The Georgetown men’s lacrosse team will start its season at home on Cooper Field on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. Attend the game, and perhaps you will see Moore score his first goal—a rare feat for a goalkeeper.

“I might get a goal or two this year. It’s always in the back of my mind,” he said. “I’m still hunting.”