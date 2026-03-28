Safety Not Guaranteed: Signature Theatre’s newest musical guarantees a good time

Although safety was not guaranteed at Signature Theatre during the Feb. 11 showing of a musical by the same name, a good time certainly was. With exciting lights, quirky characters, and the alluring tunes of contemporary indie rock, Safety Not Guaranteed introduces audiences to a magically realistic depiction of friendship and time travel in the Pacific Northwest.

Bored out of her mind working as a local journalist, young writer Darius (Mia Pak) decides to join her controlling boss Jeff (Preston Truman Boyd) and eager journalism student Arnau (Tyler Dobies) on a trip to the fictional town of Ocean View, Oregon. They’re investigating a mysterious classified advertisement for a story: “WANTED: Someone to go back in time with me. This is not a joke. You’ll get paid after we get back. Must bring your own weapons. SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED.”

Upon arriving in Ocean View, Darius and her crew stalk the master time traveler, Kenneth (Gunnar Manchester), at the P.O. Box listed on his ad. Darius skillfully befriends Kenneth, joins him for an intense training regimen, and helps him complete his machine, all while evading the ever-looming authorities. Essential aspects of a sci-fi thriller—a heist, a complex machine, and the term “quantum limb theory”—are contrasted against heavier reflections about what they are willing to give up to relive the past.

As a Pacific Northwest native myself, the musical’s creators accurately characterize both the coastal town and the contrasting metropolis of Seattle: local magazine rivalries, the barber shop where everyone knows your name, and the “Beach Ahead” street signs as you wave the city goodbye. Darius and Kenneth bond over diner french fries, as I often did with high school friends, and escape to their wooded hideout, of which I had many. I wouldn’t bat an eye if I saw the characters walking around town (even if they were training for their mission) or serving me an $8 latte.

Inspired by a real ad published in 1977, the musical is based on a 2012 film of the same name, starring Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass. Watching it in Signature Theater brings the 14-year-old storyline to life and centers the ever-lovable friendship between Darius and Kenneth.

The performers were excellent. Pak’s ability to energetically belt in solo musical numbers while simultaneously immersing herself in the moodiness of a post-grad writer stands out as proof of her range. Manchester (take this as a true compliment from an expert) was so convincingly West-Coast-weird that I truly believed in his multi-dimensional mission. Boyd made my skin crawl as an innuendo-obsessed, frustratingly incompetent boss.

Erin Weaver, who played Jeff’s summer hookup, the town hairdresser, as well as a range of other characters, was versatile and convincing in every role. Joshua Morgan, who played Arnau’s librarian love interest, was likewise endearing, another gem in a relatively small but rock-solid cast. But it’s Dobies who stole the show as he leaned into his charming love story with Morgan’s character and his brainy sidekick role. He was truly lovable and his arc was significant, though secondary.

Benefitting from its indie-rock roots, the musical’s dynamic songs and scenes made for a propulsive performance. Each number received thunderous, well-deserved applause as epic singing backed by a full band sprang from earlier dialogue. The energetic band traveled across the stage on a moving elevated platform, a welcome shift from out-of-sight orchestras.

Another standout element was the lighting and special effects. While a pre-show warning gives audience members a vague idea of what’s to come, the smoky haze and creative lighting designs emerge as an astounding conjunction of sci-fi thrill, coastal town, and rock concert. The factory break-in stands out as a display of the production’s technical prowess, with realistic lasers, mysterious ambiance, and blaring emergency lights. Additionally, the changing lighting scheme brings the live band in-and-out of focus, a creative way to bring the music closer to the audience.

And, just as I remembered the work I had to do following my midweek adventure, the actors were bowing on stage.

Safety Not Guaranteed is, in many ways, a millennial musical. Perpetually early-2010s, several jokes and references felt like outdated relics from a slightly older generation. But, if famous playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda’s internet footprint can teach us anything, perhaps we can tolerate the slightly embarrassing as a worthy trade for brilliance. Luckily, theater is a multi-generational community. Even on a Wednesday night, Signature Theatre was filled with an array of theatergoers—fans who both totally understood and failed to get the “All Star” by Smash Mouth references.

It was a heartwarming reminder of the power of the arts community. Even though it took the better part of an evening, largely derailed any late-night studying, and required a multi-step route from campus, the journey was well worth the effort. Signature Theater is a haven for performing arts lovers to sit alongside fellow fans and be rewarded with 100 magical minutes of comical characters and moving music.

Safety Not Guaranteed serves as a resonant reminder of the importance of taking risks, time travel-related or otherwise. Ask your class friend, situationship, or fellow theater nerd to join you on a musical adventure before closing night on April 12. In your journey across space and time, you might just find yourself along the way, too.