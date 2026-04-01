Guessing if a verse is Taylor Swift or Shakespeare? Overdone, outdated. Georgetown has something better, even more clickbait-able, even more authentically original. So original that, as you’ll see, it’s incomparable to even the bard. Shakespeare, meet Ed Cooley, Georgetown’s men’s basketball coach who knows how to put a ball in the net (and his foot in his mouth).

Match the quote to the two options below it and see if you can truly tell the difference!

On global tragedy:

“There’s a lot worse happening than Georgetown losing a basketball game, around the world, around our city, around our community. I’m not trying to deflect anything.”

“There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, / Than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

WAS IT:

On blessings

“We’re blessed. We’re blessed to be 9-9, we’re blessed to be 1-6 in the league.”

“O blessed, blessed night! I am afeard, / Being in night, all this is but a dream, / Too flattering-sweet to be substantial.”

WAS IT:

Ed Cooley, following loss to UConn on Jan. 17.

on Jan. 17. Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet (Act II, Scene II).

On resilience

“Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.”

“Until the last ball bounces, our kids are resilient.”

WAS IT:

Ed Cooley, following the March 3 loss

Shakespeare, Henry IV (Part II, Act III, Scene I).

On destiny:

“It is Divine Providence that I’m here. I needed a change. I wouldn’t change unless it provided an unbelievable opportunity.”

“There’s a divinity that shapes our ends”

WAS IT:

Ed Cooley, during

Shakespeare, Hamlet (Act V, Scene II).

On winning:

“Our doubts are traitors, and make us lose the good we oft might win, by fearing to attempt.”

“My definition of winning is always different than the public’s, because everybody wants to win now. Everybody wants to be in the tournament. But for me, as a leader, there’s different wins that I was going after.”

WAS IT:

Ed Cooley, to The Hoya

Shakespeare, Measure by Measure (Act I, Scene IV).

On blame:

“I don’t think I’m doing a good job with this group at all. I think I’m failing this group right now.”

“The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves.”

WAS IT: