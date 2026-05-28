Hoyas Vyctorius in the transfer portal as OSU’s Miller commits to Georgetown

Former Oklahoma State guard Vyctorius Miller announced he would be joining the Georgetown Hoyas via On3 on Wednesday, May 28. Miller, a rising junior and four-star transfer, spent the 2025-2026 season with Oklahoma State, where he played in all 32 games and started in 26.

In those games, Miller averaged 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore guard. He shot 37.5% from the 3-point line and had four 20+ point games on the season. He spent his freshman year at Louisiana State University, where he averaged 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game across 25 games.

He joins a Hoya squad increasingly defined by the transfer portal and one-year stints with a team. But after the departures of junior guard KJ Lewis, sophomore forward Isaiah Abraham, junior guard Malik Mack, and sophomore center Julius Halaifonua, Georgetown has already made some necessary moves forward. Committed transfers to Georgetown include former Florida Atlantic University forward Josiah Parker, Charleston seven-foot center Chol Machot, Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson, and Kentucky guard Jaland Lowe. With a mostly new starting five on the court in November, fans will have a lot of new faces to put names to this coming season.