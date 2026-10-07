Weaver-Baghdadchi and Murtaza-Mirmelli announce GUSA presidential campaigns

At midnight on Oct. 7, campaigning began for Georgetown University Student Association’s (GUSA) Fall 2026 presidential election. There are two tickets currently on the docket—Weaver-Baghdadchi and Murtaza-Mirmelli.

On the Weaver-Baghdadchi ticket are presidential candidate Zadie Weaver (CAS ’28) and vice presidential candidate Sam Baghdadchi (CAS ’29). The Weaver-Bagdadchi campaign centers on the slogan “Georgetown for Everyone” and aims to limit neighborhood shutdowns, protect international students, and preserve free speech, according to its official campaign page.

Weaver previously ran for vice president of GUSA on the Rao-Weaver ticket in Fall 2025 but lost to current GUSA executives Darius Wagner (CAS ’27) and Nazgol Missaghi (CAS ’28). Weaver has served as a GUSA senator for four semesters and is the Policy and Advocacy Committee (PAC) Chair. Baghdadchi is a Class of 2029 GUSA senator and is the Chair of the Diversity Fund, Vice Chair of PAC, Vice Chair of the Dining Committee, and a Financial Appropriations (FinApp) liaison.

On the Murtaza-Mirmelli ticket are presidential candidate Ayesha Murtaza (SFS ’29) and vice presidential candidate Cameron Mirmelli (SFS ’29). The ticket’s slogan “Georgetown belongs to you” points to their policy goals to increase Title IX support, revise the Just Employment Policy, and increase accessibility on campus.

Murtaza currently serves as a GUSA Class of 2029 senator and is the Social Media Chair and a FinApp liaison. Mirmelli serves as a treasurer for Georgetown’s Coalition of Workers Rights.

Formal campaigning for GUSA executive positions runs from Oct. 7 to Oct. 20, and aspiring senators may begin campaigning on Oct. 14. Voting for all elections begins on Oct. 21 and will close on Oct. 23.