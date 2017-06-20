Concert Preview: Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton, June 23, Merriweather Post Pavilion

By:

Some people call him the space cowboy, some people call him the gangster of love, and some people might call Steve Miller – a man who is 73 years old and still traveling the world with his band – a true rockstar. After kicking off its 2017 Summer Tour in mid-June, Steve Miller Band will be making its way to Maryland with Peter Frampton to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion this Friday.

Steve Miller released his debut album with his first band in 1968 and had become a musical icon by the 1970’s after forging his place in the rock scene with sounds ranging from psychedelic blues to upbeat pop rock and everything in between. Nearly fifty years and eighteen studio albums later, he has produced many hits, including “The Joker” and “Fly Like an Eagle” in addition to “Take the Money and Run” and “Jungle Love” that are still well known in the mainstream music scene.

Peter Frampton, known for his incredible talent as a singer and guitarist, will join Steve Miller. Another rock icon, Frampton played in The Herd and Humble Pie before moving on to an incredibly successful solo career with the classic hit “Baby, I Love Your Way” alongside others like “Show Me The Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.”

The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton will be playing at Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 23rd, this upcoming Friday. Doors open at 6:00 and the show starts at 7:30.

Tickets can be found here.