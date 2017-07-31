Concert Preview: Petit Biscuit, August 2, 9:30 Club

By:
07/31/2017

With his first EP out last year, 17-year old French Moroccan DJ Petit Biscuit continues his international tour at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on August 2. Petit Biscuit’s songs consist of smooth tropical house, for an immersive and active listener experience. He has garnered critical acclaim for his song “Sunset Lover,” which can be heard here.

Petit Biscuit, born Mehdi Benjelloun, grew up in France with a Moroccan father and a French mother. He grew up always playing music, slowly being introduced to synth and electronica. Petit Biscuit is a fitting name, harkening back to the humility in his soft, soothing music while reminding listeners of his French heritage.

Petit Biscuit will perform with British artist Daktyl on August 2. Doors open at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are available here.

