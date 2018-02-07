Concert Preview: COIN, Feb. 10, 9:30 Club

By:

Following the release of their sophomore album How Will You Know If You Never Try (2017), COIN has built a reputation as an energetic and memorable live act, and taken to the road for their 2018 North American Tour. How Will You Know If You Never Try showed the band’s alt-pop ambitions and reached number 6 on Alt Nation’s Year-end Countdown, displaying the band’s bubbly and infectious style in spades, and reminding listeners just how fun alt-pop can be. “Talk Too Much” is an album standout, and promises to firmly embed its hook deep into the subconscious—and deep into the soundtrack to many a carefree summer. The band takes a straightforward approach to their craft, delivering consistently energetic and head-bob-worthy melodies with lyrics at turns nostalgic, hopeful, and zany. How Will You Know If You Never Try offers the gamut of alt-pop emotional depth in a mature and self-aware way, capable of both acknowledging and playing upon the genre’s tropes.

The band really shines, however, in their live performances, in which they can embellish and develop their more straightforward tracks, fully deliver the emotional punch of their more melancholy cuts, and draw their audience fully into the thrill and cathartic energy of their most magnetic picks. COIN should prove to be a fun, danceable, and youthful romp, and will impress with their energetic stage presence. COIN will be playing at the 9:30 Club on Saturday, Feb. 10, opened by the Aces. Further event details can be found here.