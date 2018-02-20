Concert Preview: Portugal. the Man, Feb. 24, The Anthem

By:

This Saturday, Portugal. The Man brings their pop-flavored psych rock to DC’s latest venue, The Anthem. They vaulted the alternative charts last summer with their unapologetically retro single, “Feel It Still,” but they refuse to slow down; now they’re travelling the world with a packed tour schedule to plug their latest album, Woodstock.

This band is no stranger to hard work: they brag about putting in their “10,000 hours” with collaborator Mike D of the Beastie Boys, spending years in the studio tweaking their music. The result is a more polished sound, the rough edges of their early releases smoothed away in favor of swaggering guitar riffs and groovy basslines.

Portugal. The Man will be joined by Twin Peaks. Doors open at 6:30, and the show begins at 8 pm. More info here.