Concert Preview: Portugal. the Man, Feb. 24, The Anthem

Concert Preview: Portugal. the Man, Feb. 24, The Anthem

By:
02/20/2018

This Saturday, Portugal. The Man brings their pop-flavored psych rock to DC’s latest venue, The Anthem. They vaulted the alternative charts last summer with their unapologetically retro single, “Feel It Still,” but they refuse to slow down; now they’re travelling the world with a packed tour schedule to plug their latest album, Woodstock.

This band is no stranger to hard work: they brag about putting in their “10,000 hours” with collaborator Mike D of the Beastie Boys, spending years in the studio tweaking their music. The result is a more polished sound, the rough edges of their early releases smoothed away in favor of swaggering guitar riffs and groovy basslines.

Portugal. The Man will be joined by Twin Peaks. Doors open at 6:30, and the show begins at 8 pm. More info here.

About Author

Anna Shuster


You may also like

Concert Preview: The Oh Hellos, Feb. 21, 9:30 Club
Joe Biden at the Anthem
Concert Preview: STRFKR, Feb. 17, 9:30 Club

Leave a Reply

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in the Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: http://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching