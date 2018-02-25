Concert Preview: Kelela, March 1, 9:30 Club

Fresh from her critically-acclaimed debut studio album Take Me Apart, Kelela—a D.C. native—will grace the 9:30 Club with her silky vocals and pop-flavored R&B on Thursday, Mar. 1.

A second-generation Ethiopian American and a collaborator of fellow mononymous songstress Solange, Kelela is hailed as one of  R&B’s most exciting new envelope-pushers. Take Me Apart, which boasts an 8.6 rating from Pitchfork,  is a sonically innovative ode to good sex, bad love, and finding yourself at the hazy intersection of the two.

Kelela will be joined by Tiffany Gouché. Doors at 7:00 PM. Further information can be found here.

