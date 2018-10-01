The Weekly List: Midterm Season

By:

10/01/2018

Even though it feels like classes only started two weeks ago, it’s somehow that magical time of the first semester known as ~Midterm Season~. Whether you’re cramming for Calc, spending your nights in Lau on that Econ grind, or you’ve just realized you have three papers due in the next week, here are some relevant tunes to help you through this difficult time.

1. Simon and Garfunkel: “The Sounds of Silence”

What better way to start off your academic grind than with the words “Hello darkness my old friend?” This classic really plunges you into the heart and soul of midterm season.

2. LANY: “Thru These Tears”

It shouldn’t take long to relate to this bop—whether it be the opening words of “This hurts like hell” or the chorus declaring “Now I can’t see nothing through these tears.” When you realize your vision is so blurred that you’re completely unable to see the problem set in front of you, take a break and listen to this song.

3. Janelle Monáe ft. Zoë Kravitz: “Screwed”

Granted, this song is referring to the word “screwed” in a much more sensual context than it would normally be in regards to midterm season. However, it gets to be on this playlist because it very much slaps and the chorus of “we’re all screwed” really hits home.

4. HAIM: “Kept Me Crying”

The thumping beat of this song behind the declaration “You’ve kept me crying for so long my tears have dried” provides a great anthem for yelling—or only really yelling in your head because you’re in Lau—at the endless pile of notes on your desk.

5. Twenty One Pilots: “Stressed Out”

I mean… need I say more?

6. MisterWives: “Best I Can Do”

This song is a great stress listen because it’s super happy and upbeat while also lyrically resonating with your desperation and frustration. When it’s four in the morning and you’re looking at three empty coffee cups on your desk and a finally finished but certainly not proofread paper, it’s time to just say to yourself, “This is the best I can do.”

7. Lana Del Rey: “God Knows I Tried”

When you feel like that one picture of Ben Affleck smoking a cigarette, it’s great to let your emo side through with this song. Just artfully stare out the window (preferably one covered with fresh rain drops) and take a melodramatic study break.

8. Ed Sheeran: “Cold Coffee”

What is water? I don’t even know anymore. The only thing I do know is that the people at Midnight Mug have seen me way too much recently.

9. The Killers: “Rut”

“Don’t give up on me, I’m just in a rut” are the perfect words to describe all of us right now. There is light at the end of the tunnel (well, at least before finals season starts) and what Georgetown playlist would be complete without a Killers song?

10. Ariana Grande: “No Tears Left to Cry”

Ariana Grande sings her truth in a happy ending to our three-part crying saga. While we may not exactly be “out here vibing,” we are definitely out here surviving. Blast this song whenever needed.

Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese