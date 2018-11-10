Football’s Herman Moultrie III leads the way to victory over Bucknell

By:

Georgetown (5-5, 4-1 Patriot League) defeated Bucknell (1-9, 1-4 Patriot League) 14-3 in a defensive matchup this Saturday.

The stand out in today’s game, besides the Hoya defense, was Georgetown’s freshman running back Herman Moultrie III. Moultrie served as Georgetown’s workhorse, rushing for 135 yards in what was his first career 100-yard rushing game. While Moultrie amassed most of the Hoyas’ yardage, junior quarterback Gunther Johnson was also a key offensive contributor, scoring both of Georgetown’s touchdowns. Johnson first scored on a read option play, midway through the second quarter, giving Georgetown the lead.

The rest of the first half and much of the third quarter were scoreless thanks to the outstanding defensive play of both teams. Bucknell finally produced a solid offensive drive midway through the third quarter, but ultimately stalled and were forced to kick a field goal for the team’s first points of the game. The Hoyas, however, quickly responded with a touchdown of their own, again from Gunther Johnson. This time, Johnson hit Moultrie in the flat for a 22-yard score after evading a Bucknell blitz, extending Georgetown’s lead to 14-3.

Bucknell’s offense again had an opportunity in the red zone near the end of the game, but ultimately turned it over on downs after a brilliant goal line stand by the Hoyas’ defense.

With this win, Georgetown improves to 4-1 in Patriot League play, putting them in second place behind Colgate (9-0, 5-0 Patriot League), while Bucknell falls to 1-4 in conference play.

The Hoyas will play Holy Cross (4-6, 3-2 Patriot League) in their final game of the season next Saturday at home.

Image Credits: Tyler Pearre/The Georgetown Voice