Getting Candid with the Candidates: Norman Francis Jr. and Aleida Olvera

By:

02/01/2019

With elections for GUSA Executive coming up on Feb. 8, the Voice invited all of the candidates to our office to talk about why they are running, what issues are most important to them, and to have a seat in our green chair for a picture. This is our conversation with Norman Francis Jr. (COL ’20) and Aleida Olvera (COL ’20). This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

The Voice: Do you guys want to start out by introducing yourselves, saying a little bit about you?

NF: Salutations! My name is Norman Francis Jr. I am a junior in the College double majoring in Government and African American Studies, and I’m from Roswell, Georgia.

AO: And I’m Aleida Olvera. I’m also a junior in the College studying Computer Science and Statistics.

The Voice: Why are you running?

AO: So kind of the main reason I’m running is because Norman kind of brought this on me, and I didn’t even consider this to be some sort of option in my foreseeable future. I always saw student government as something that, like, “oh that’s cool for people that like government affairs and stuff like that,” and I would be like oh, yeah, if I were to be interested in that, I know I’d be running for it. But because I’m really invested in technology and advocacy that involves technology, I never really considered doing anything like this until Norman just approached me one night and was like hey I think we could do this. Maybe we should consider it. And even then I was like no, no, no, like I don’t think so. Like I don’t know. Not that I wasn’t confident in us, it was more like I didn’t see myself being that type of person to do that. And as Norman just spoke to me and said like we are different because we basically cover other– we have so many different identities that intersect with people that are underserved within the university, and then I realized like yeah why isn’t there anybody like us running? So, I mean, I didn’t even hear about anybody who was running. I just knew like oh that’s gonna happen soon. I didn’t even know it was happening this week. So yeah, I mean Norman just kind of told me like we should do this because we are a voice that people need to hear, and he gave me the encouragement to do it really because I would have never considered doing this until he really made me realize like hey our voices are important, and I think people will listen to us.

NF: So I was a little bit more indecisive when I first came to Georgetown. I was trying to figure out a lot of things. And I got into a lot of different clubs, which really helped me learn– meet a lot of different kinds of people and really– I’m in a lot of clubs. I could probably name you six that I’m on the board or basically a senior member of. And basically eventually I started joining boards, and then I got more involved with leadership, and now. And I think I would be, when it comes to GUSA, I’d probably be very well-connected in a sense. I’ll put it like this. I’ll put it in the sense of an analogy, okay? When I was a freshman, I really wanted to live at Brown House. You remember Brown House? It was sort of like a pivotal spot for freshmen. It was a great party spot. So many different clubs got to work there. It was a big communal space. Even though, as I got older, I started to realize that all that money they got to– parties paid for Brown House was spent almost entirely on cleaning, and all of your Sundays you’re always cleaning up, and it’s a horrible place if you’re trying to sleep, that it wasn’t that great. But still as a junior, now, I still kinda want to live there because I kind of want to make it into the same communal spot that I believe it was. And so that a lot of people and parties could be there and it’s basically great for everybody. That’s sort of what happened– that’s sort of similar for the presidency. When I first got to Georgetown, I thought the presidency was pretty cool. I thought hey, I want to run, cuz it seems like they can be well-connected. They can sort of help out the student body in different ways. Did I know all the ways? Not really. But it just seemed like that was the move. And then as I got older I started meeting different presidents or vice presidents who started telling me more about the job like Kamar and Kenna, and they’re saying Yo, it’s a 30 hour work week. You don’t get paid, it kinda sucks a little bit, and there’s a lot of stress and duress. But other than that, they also showed me that this is one of the ways where you can actually help people. This is one of the ways where you can use any of the connections you made to the student body and try to raise up different advocacy groups, raise up different people, in order to–into spaces where they normally couldn’t have, and actually make some sense of tangible change, or at least get progress moving a little bit forward. And that’s why I kind of wanted to run because I thought this was one of the things that I could probably use my space for.

The Voice: So going off of that, what specifically do you think your role as the executive is? Any ideas, plans, relationship to campus?

AO: So I guess I’ll start because he just finished talking. We have four key points, as many people have heard. So we have TRAP, which is basically encompassing everything that we want to do. All our different policies and our stances on different issues kind of scaffold from there. But they all revolve around these four themes which is Transparency, Reform, Accessibility, and Progress. And we’re hoping that through our different identities and how we have gone through Georgetown and our experiences that we touch on these underserved communities and use these four themes throughout our campaign and throughout our executive session. One of the biggest things that I am extremely excited to be spearheading is accessibility. And accessibility in three different forms, which is economic, academic, and as well as physical. And coming from a low-income, first-generation household, I don’t know what college is. I don’t have anybody to turn to, not even people in my extended family to turn to because nobody went to college. And so, as I’m taking these courses, and I’m really stressed out about them, I don’t really know what my options are. I don’t know like, is withdrawing really bad? How do I take a really cool course that I really want to take? Everyone gets to take courses that they wanna take but then how do they risk their GPA if I don’t even know anything about it but I’m really interested in the topic. And so I stumbled across the Georgetown website about auditing and pass/fail courses and withdrawal deadlines and what counts as a failing grade at Georgetown, and I was like, I’m a junior and I’m just finding out this information, and everyone else whose parents who have gone to college or who have family members that they can turn to, know about these resources because they’ve been through the process, but I didn’t know about these until now. I didn’t know I could take a pass/fail course starting my sophomore year. And I could take one each semester. And I’m like, that’s not fair. So one of the big things that I want to push for, especially here during my executive session is making that readily available to students, whether that be a pamphlet that we’re pushing to the Dean’s office to just have at their front desk because why hasn’t anybody thought of doing that to give in their– I know we have like student packets that everyone gets during NSO but those things are gonna get thrown away, and they do have some small points, but I don’t remember during NSO my NSO packet having something that says hey if you’re interested in taking a course but you feel like you may not do too great, consider pass/fail. So that’s something that I feel like here at Georgetown we are here to go to school and learn and take advantage of the curriculum, but yet it’s working against people like me. Because I know that I can’t succeed in every class that I would possibly take, but I want to try to. And this is an avenue that hasn’t been made available to me. And that’s just an example of one thing that I’d love to fight for during my time here, just making it more accessible, academically, to succeed, whether or not you’re even interested in a certain topic or not. If you want to take advantage of what we offer here, you should be able to through these different resources that the university provides. So that’s just one example of one thing that I’d like to change.

NF: When it comes to, I guess, Aleida already elaborated on basically our four main pillars I guess, TRAP, so Transparency, Reform, Accessibility, and Progress. So accessibility is definitely Aleida’s favorite.

AO: That’s my letter.

NF: I still haven’t personally found my favorite letter. I’m still sort of like working with– of course, I don’t need a favorite letter, but I’m still working with all the other sort of subject areas, of course. So what’s really big for me is Transparency. Transparency and progress are really close to me, and they also kind of intersect and overlap a good deal. I don’t want to lie to the student body. I don’t want to give them and make up promises that I know I can’t keep. That’s why basically having– being very transparent in what we can do and also our role and what we’re able to do, I believe is very important, so that we’re not lying, we’re not basically saying and making all these grand promises. That’s why having very attainable goals is very important to us. And of course, we can’t really do that without the help of a lot of different people. So that’s why a big part of what we want to do is try to reach out to a lot of different advocacy groups so that they can definitely be in the room and be able to talk when we just don’t know the answer. And progress is also a big part because a lot of work done at Georgetown, sometimes you might get all the way up to the administrator, and they might give you one answer, they might give you another, or they might just wait until you graduate. So basically not only making sure that a lot of our goals are attainable so that we can actually reach them but that bad ideas aren’t repeated and the fact that good ideas or good work keeps on pushing forward. That’s one thing that I’m not sure has been done cuz I’m still– we’re still learning. We’re still very early on in our campaign unfortunately, but we’re still actively working to reach out to different people in order to come to a better understanding and to be able to solidify our policy quite a bit more.

AO: So, while unfortunately we don’t have experience, fortunately for us, because we don’t have experience, we are going to be held accountable by people that do have that experience. So we’re actively looking for people that are extremely passionate about different subjects that we want to strive to be able to fully engage in and encompass during our time as executives in GUSA. So because, yes, we admit, we’re ignorant on these things because we haven’t been a part of GUSA in any way, we’ve just been living out in the student body, but I think this gives us a valuable position because we are forced to hold ourselves accountable to people that do know what’s going on. Because we know that we don’t know what’s happening, but we know that they do, so we want them to be a part of our team, and we want to make sure we’re getting these people, and we’re learning about the different policies, learning about different things that worked and didn’t work, and so we’re hoping that that transparency is being communicated to the student body that like hey we’re aware that we don’t know everything, but we’re also aware that because we don’t know everything, you guys are gonna tell us things, and we’re excited for you to tell us what we’re doing needs to be changed, should be taken on through a different perspective, so while it is unfortunate we don’t have GUSA experience, it’s fortunate for us– we’re trying to look at it in a positive light where like hey actually it’s pretty good because we’ll actually be held accountable, and we’ll hold ourselves accountable, so just want to mention that.

The Voice: If you could say like one or two top priorities, I know that you have TRAP as an umbrella term, but, top two priorities?

AO: I would say for sure for me is making sure that accessibility–economically, academically, and physically–is going to be pushed for during my tenure. That is my favorite thing because I have personally seen the university work against some of my close friends, and it breaks my heart because they’re people just like me, and I’m like, that could have easily been me. I could have easily been going through this terrible time, my mental health could have been deteriorating, and the university could have just picked me because of this certain situation I happen to fall into to kind of work against me. Because oftentimes, especially with mental health, the university doesn’t understand what it’s like to be in those shoes, and I know that, while I’m here I want to advocate for people that I have seen go through it and my heart has been broken but because my heart has been broken I’m ready to fight back against the university. So for sure my key thing is just to improve accessibility to resources that improve people’s academic success, physically we– the bricks, Red Square. We have people that just take bricks because of course it’s a tradition but also people that are in motorized chairs should not be dealing with people who just take bricks and make it difficult for them to go through. So it’s unfortunate that that’s something that we have to go against and like fight for, but I am really passionate about making sure that I touch on especially anything that has to do with accessibility because I want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to succeed here.

NF: One thing that I believe that is important that should be focused on is basically highlighting a lot of underserved communities. I mean recently, well not recently, It’s been going on for a few months now. I understand that a lot of work has been done, and a lot of pushback has been done to sort of highlight how the university has been really behind when it comes to Title IX and having a coordinator and director, and also the fact that the Women’s Center still does not have a head for a couple months now. And the fact that, it seems like a lot of organizations, especially those dedicated to women and gender and sexuality resources and other organizations of those types tend to be underserved, especially when it comes to staffing or resources. And I believe a lot of that should be highlighted and basically pressure should be continually pushed on– even though, a lot of it is done overhead. I remember at the last STAIV meeting, Todd Olsen was saying something like hiring is very complicated when it comes to DC with trying to find somebody that’s professional and also the fact that living rates are high, but I still feel like a lot more– I feel like something should be done a little bit faster. I feel like there should be more– it seems like they’re moving slowly on purpose. It almost seems as if they’re purposefully focusing on certain communities, especially marginalized communities, to sort of not exactly put all the resources there where they should be. And another thing is, I want to be very realistic about what we can do. I want to make sure our goals are attainable. Because I don’t want to try to say that we’re gonna be able to get a Title IX Director because all I can do is really push for it, and work with the administrators, and try to get them to actually hire somebody. So that’s something I really want to be very forward on.

The Voice: How will you improve the student experience at Georgetown?

AO: I guess, right now a lot of students aren’t really trusting of the student government, so we’re hoping that because we’re putting forth our most authentic selves, and through everything that we do, we’re really making sure that our personality is showing and that, like, hey guys, in the future, we’d love for people to see us and be like hey, like they’re just like me, and they weren’t involved in GUSA, but they were frustrated with everything that was going on, like I wanna be able to do that too. So we’re hoping that, I mean, if we do anything that we just bring back trust to student government, and also show that, yeah, student government is made up of students. It’s not just made up of people that are future Congressmen and Congresswomen. I don’t think that I’ll ever run for Congress because I’m really passionate about building technology, but I know that there’s someone out there that will probably be like, oh maybe I’m very passionate about physics, but I see that there are problems in this area and nobody else is talking about it. Maybe I should just go out and do it. So if anything, throughout this time that we’re here, we’d love to make sure that we improve the students’ trust in the student body and show that we’re being authentic and we expect– not expect but we want the students to be authentic with us as well. So we want to better serve them by being that way. That was kinda choppy, but I hope that my point got across.

NF: I’d definitely like to reiterate that. Yeah, some folks really don’t trust student government. Especially this new wave of freshmen where the first president that they knew was outed in a hot second. What was it? Maybe one of the first few weeks of schools. So basically the GUSA executive positions don’t exactly have the best light right now– they’re not shown in the best light. And I believe that by basically doing our job, which entitles working with the students and not only being a student but also representing them and what they need and what they want, I believe is probably the best way that we can start gaining their trust. And by helping student life in general, cuz if we actually can do our job and get them what they want and what they need, we can hopefully make their life a little bit easier or at least ease their minds by knowing that we’re doing our very best to help them out.

AO: Just one thing I wanna mention. It’s really inspiring just seeing Kenna’s advocacy for mental health. I was recently looking into everything that she did and just the fact that the off-campus therapy stipend exists, that’s something that’s like wow, this person worked really hard for I don’t know, she’s also a junior so like three years probably, a lot of time has been invested in that, and we realize we only have one year but we’re hoping that we can, with P for progress we’re hoping that we get those people that are extremely passionate about these certain subsections that maybe we’re ignorant over and they can be basically doing what we are doing but in that specific like policy, focusing on that specific policy. And hopefully, those people that we find as we are going through our session will also help to improve the students’ life. So it’s not just gonna be us but it’s going to be our cabinet working with us as well. So we’re hoping that the students actually work with us to help improve their student life as well. So just something I wanted to mention as well.

The Voice: What can we do to prevent campus sexual assault?

AO: So specifically I would like to say something first. I think it’s great that we’ve implemented these mandatory trainings for these freshmen. I know a lot of people probably don’t take them seriously because I mean they are like I believe seven hours long, I think that’s how long they are. I know it’s longer than three hours, it’s longer than our bystander training that we have to do for clubs. I believe it’s seven hours. I think that’s great that we’re putting some sort of effort into that, but I think it’s also important that we as a university are constantly reminding students about that so it’s not just a once in four years thing. Because people will be like oh yeah I remember about it freshman year. But maybe we should do like the same thing that we do, so just an idea, I mean we haven’t really fleshed out anything, but an idea is just like every year, just a reminder like hey, here’s this video training. Remember you took it freshman year? Remember this workshop you took freshman year, here’s a quiz. Do you remember everything? and if you don’t, well then you’d have to watch like I don’t know, some video curriculum. This is not– I know there’s a lot of like financials that you have to consider while you’re, while I’m just throwing this idea out there, but I know that it’s not just a one thing that we do and then over. It’s something that has to be reminded over and over and over again. So we’re hoping that if we institute something that just kind of like pricks people like we have to do blueprint training every single year that you’re president so why isn’t it important that every single year that you’re involved in something in some sort of student life you should probably take this training because you’re going to be working with other students and maybe for some reason you have some thoughts in your head but this is a reminder that hey, you need to be held accountable. You need to be held accountable. So I’m not sure what we will specifically do, but we know that we are working with people who specifically have been in spaces and organizations that focus on that topic, and we’re working with them to see what we could possibly implement and what has worked for them, what hasn’t worked for them. So that’s just what I’d like to say.

The Voice: So I was looking on your site and I saw that you mentioned training for people who are entering GUSA, so would you expand on that?

AO: So specific training, so we, to be completely frank with you, we came up with this at like 2 in the morning in Lau the day before–

NF: This was a bit of a haze.

AO: –we were going to announce that we were running and we just wanted to be ready for it at midnight. So specifically we wanted to ensure that people who are going into these important roles in GUSA have the proper mentorship during their time that they’re transitioning. And I know that there is kind of a transition period– we’re not completely aware of what entails of that. We’re currently in the process of meeting with current VPs, president, anybody who’s involved in GUSA, but specifically we want to ensure that there’s some sort of documentation from previous years that’s like hey this has worked, this hasn’t worked, and maybe you should try these perspectives when speaking to this specific administration. So it’s more training materials and like training to be successful in GUSA. We should probably go back and update that because we’ve thought about it more and have been talking to people more and creating more concrete ideas surrounding that.

NF: Basically, unfortunately, like she said, we are actively scheduling meetings actually to– we’ve been doing that for a good chunk of today when we weren’t in interviews– in order to make sure that we have people that are more familiar with the policy– we’ve had several GUSA senators that have– well, we’ve reached out to, and several have contacted us, to tear apart our policy.

AO: We are so ready for it actually.

NF: We are very excited actually, so that we can improve it cuz we want to know what’s been done already, what’s redundant, what is actually already in progress but is not exactly that public, and what has been tried and has hit several roadblocks and what those roadblocks are. We want to know all of that so we’re not, like I said, we’re doing stuff that we can do, and we know what works and what hasn’t worked.

The Voice: So what I read on your website was that you were proposing sexual assault prevention training for people entering GUSA.

AO: So specifically, we want to ensure that we’re developing relationships with important organizations that speak on these topics. I’m not sure what kind of relationship GUSA has with SAPE or STAIV, but we want to make sure that we’re that executive session, like team, that actually creates and reforms that sort of aspect about GUSA because that is literally what people are thinking about when they’re voting, they’re like is this gonna happen again? Is this gonna be a scandal again? Are we making sure that these people are going to be aware of like basic human decency? So we’re hoping that we, during our time there, we develop relationships with SAPE and STAIV and have a long-lasting relationship with them so that way the next GUSA executives are held accountable. Specifically because we’re in such a position, we should be scrutinized to the max, so we’re more than ready to ensure that hopefully in the future we develop these workshops in conjunction with these organizations that do know more than we do because, of course, we are ignorant over these issues. We’re not the most versed in this specific topic, but we want to ensure that during that time we have that, specific training and workshop materials for future executives, including us, we wanna take that.

The Voice: So what do you foresee being your biggest challenge if you’re elected?

NF: The biggest challenge is… well, there are gonna be a lot of challenges. It’s sort of hard to pinpoint the biggest one. But I could say one of the biggest challenges is just making sure that we’re able to– can I compound it? I could see a few challenges that could be put up, but to be honest, I think a lot of it can work because we could say that we’re gonna be able to find a lot of — there are a lot of good people out there that have reached out to us and that we’re reaching out to so that we can find leaders or experts or activists in each field to join our team so that we can finally have the right policy, the concrete policies that are gonna be good for us. I’m trying to find our problem…

AO: I think the biggest challenge will definitely be creating our team and making sure we’re picking the right team. We want to make sure that we are picking people in the future because I mean it’s– we are like GUSA, you know, but GUSA also is — the backbone of us is our policy chairs. And we want to make sure that each policy chair is actually passionate about the specific thing that they’re going to be working on. We don’t want to necessarily pick someone just because we need to fill it, we need to find someone, we want to make sure that we’re going through the process and thinking specifically, is this person able to see out our vision, is this person going to be– going to have the same passion that we have for these specific topics, is this person going to educate us the way that we need to be educated on these specific policies? So I think that will be our biggest challenge if we were to be elected is finding the right people to ensure that we do bring every theme that we’re advocating for. That we bring transparency, that we are able to bring reform, we’re able to bring accessibility whether it’s– it doesn’t even have to be just our three economic, academic, and physical, just mental health, like accessibility to mental health resources, accessibility to other things that we’re not aware of. And then people that continue that progress, so hopefully we’ll find people that are more than willing to continue seeing that what we put forth in the coming years, and they will find people for that year, that following year and it just continues. So I think the biggest challenge is just getting that snowball started and then just letting it get bigger and bigger and bigger.

The Voice: How do you plan to work with the GUSA Senate effectively?

NF: So does that include the cabinet as well?

AO: I think our cabinet is–

NF: Like all of our policy chairs?

AO: So our cabinet I think is– so once again, we’re also learning as we’re going through this. I believe our cabinet is people that we pick and that they apply specifically for different policies. The Senate is actually picked through the student body. So I mean if the students selected those individuals, then they must– we have to trust that they believe in them to advocate for their specific regions slash that specific issue or that specific like chair that they’re going to be a part of, whatever their title may be. So I mean if we someone that is doing a great job, of course we’re gonna want to continue encouraging them. If there’s someone that may be falling behind, I mean we’ll be ready and willing to find out what’s going on and just talk to them about like do you need any help with anything, is there something that we can do? I know in theory it’s really easy to just say instead of do, but I know that being the type of people we are we are aware that this is– we are students first, so we’re just gonna be trusting of the students that they select people that are going to be fit for those roles, and I don’t anticipate us having too much trouble, but if we do well then we’ll, when we get to that time, we’ll see what our plan of action is.

NF: We’re generally agreeable, I would say.

AO: I mean like we’re– both of us, we’re always willing to encourage people and we don’t see anything bad in people until they specifically tell us in our face “we’re bad people” or something. I don’t know like, I don’t know. I don’t anticipate us having too much trouble working with the senate, especially if that’s what the students pick for us to work with.

NF: Because we’ll work with them. I mean, that’s our job. We want to try to make this work as much as it possibly can, so we’re willing to make it work.

AO: We want to work with them, not against them. So even if maybe we don’t agree with them, we do have to see out their vision, so we’ll get to it when the time comes. We’ll see who wants to be– who will be in the Senate with us.

The Voice: How does your past experience prepare you for this position, GUSA or otherwise?

NF: So as I was trying to say earlier, when I got to Georgetown, I was very indecisive. I tried to basically try almost anything and everything I could find. So I joined a lot of clubs, and I sort of stuck with them, and I developed more into them, and I got a lot of board positions or senior positions or whatnot within a lot of those organizations. So because of that– I’m currently on the board of I believe four clubs, and some of them are kind of big, like the Black Student Alliance, and I guess Mosaic, the multi-racial multi-ethnic organization. Some of them are smaller I guess, like the juggling club, which is– it still has all of its duties and responsibilities, mind you. And also, actually radio is also a pretty large club, now that I think about it.

AO: Oh I’m in radio too. Sorry–

NF: Yes, I’m the programming director for radio. So a lot of those clubs do have a lot of responsibilities and a lot of time commitments to them, but luckily what’s helped with taking up more and more responsibility over the years and still being involved in a lot of other clubs besides the ones I have board positions in like Blue and Gray tour guide society, the boxing team, anime club and whatnot, is that it’s definitely helped with my time management. So I’ve been able to take on all this extra work as well as schoolwork and as well as having a job and whatnot and I’m still able to make it work. But also all of these positions have also given me access to a wide array of the student body. I mean I’m not saying I know every single corner of Georgetown or all of the students, but it just has allowed me access into a lot of different spaces and to a lot of different communities than I would have originally known just my freshman year or if I was not a part of all these different clubs and organizations. So I believe that has left me pretty well-connected and I think that would help me a lot in the GUSA presidency. So even if I am not familiar with an issue, I know somebody that knows an issue, or I know somebody who knows somebody that knows that issue well. So I can always find somebody that can help me tackle an issue no matter where it may come from.

AO: Kind of going off that, I don’t know everyone like Norman does, but because I’m working together with Norman, I’m pretty confident that we’ll be able to use our network to bring about an awesome executive session this coming year. So specifically the leadership positions that I’ve held that would help me with this role, I kind of don’t really have a lot of leadership positions here on campus. I mean, I’m co-director of Hoya Hacks which is a weekend-long hackathon that brings over like 250 to 300 students from across the country to come and solve problems using technology for an entire weekend. That’s actually happening next week, so I will be off campaigning, off everything during those three days because it finally culminates this coming weekend. But just everything that I do and the small things that I’m involved in, I mean this summer I was working at this New York startup, and I saw an issue that nobody had found a solution for. So different companies have employee resource groups, and the specific company that I was at didn’t have an employee resource group for people of color. And so me being one of the four, sorry one of the six interns that were there that summer, I decided to take that step and create that employee resource group. So a lot of people don’t really realize that I kind of spearhead things like this because it’s not really done on campus, but if you look on this company’s– they recently published a magazine and they were highlighting their different employee resource groups, you can see that that resource group is still there. And they highlight a couple of interns work together to create this, and so, I mean I’ve always known that I am that kind of person, and while I don’t really have many leadership positions here on campus to be tangible evidence of it, I am an advocate for women in technology, and I teach students in the DMV area that identify as English as a second language to code, and those are just things that I do off campus that people don’t really know about. Like I participate in panels at George Mason, like CHCI which is the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, and I speak about technology in education. So specifically in my sector, I’m a pretty big advocate for technology in education when it comes to Latinx people. So people don’t really know that about me because they don’t see me here on The Hoya like doing all this stuff, but I think that because I’m always doing that in my free time and like I think that I will be able to use that and transfer it over to the student body that I love so much. And especially to this university that hasn’t been able to take advantage of what I have to offer and what I’ve brought to different sectors and like technology and the Latinx community as a whole.

The Voice: What is GUSA’s role on campus?

NF: Serve the people.



AO: I mean, for me personally, what I’ve always thought GUSA should be is people like me fighting for things that I would have never considered to be something we should fight about. So like until just recently I didn’t realize that it’s important that– like there’s a technology policy chair. I always would see it and I would be like maybe I should apply to that, but I guess nahh it’s fine. But I realize and like a lot of people don’t know like with this new concept that everyone is dealing with like Duo and this two-factor authentication like people don’t really realize that it’s inaccessible to students that don’t necessarily have some sort of technology at their disposal. So how are they supposed to access their account through there? So I know there’s an avenue to go around that, but it’s not completely publicized, so why is that not being publicized? Once again, the system is working against people like me that don’t have the– low-income students that are completely here on a full ride and they need that full ride because they don’t have any means of catching up to other students that have the resources to be able to take advantage of this two-factor authentication because of course this is extremely secure and it keeps people from hacking into your account but also we need to consider these students that don’t have that accessibility to technologies that allow you to take advantage of that. So I guess, thinking about that like– I didn’t realize we need to have a technology chair for specific things like that. So I want to make sure that students know like GUSA is for you guys like we serve the people, and we are supposed to be those figureheads that are like hey this is what we’ve done, and then you’ll be like oh wow, I’m glad that there’s someone working on that because I would have never thought to do that, so I’m excited to bring in a team that actually has all these different perspectives and these different ideas because then we’ll actually be able to touch on things that– like I said– that I wouldn’t have thought of, but of course that person would because they obviously get it but maybe I don’t.

The Voice: In terms of student club funding, how do you think the process should go? Do you think the current process is fine as is, or do you see anything that could be reformed?

NF: There are definitely flaws in the system. I’d need somebody– I don’t know all of the flaws and how to fix them. I just know that clubs and organizations that do have a much bigger purpose and serve very very big needs on campus don’t get as much funding as they deserve or as they should be getting, but other clubs just because, I mean, I’m not gonna lie, other clubs know how to work the system and are able to milk the system for as much as they want. And I mean I don’t think it’s really the best move to tell other clubs just to figure out how to milk the system when not everybody knows how to do that.

AO: Once again, it’s an issue of inaccessibility. Once again, there are people that have been through it for so long that they know people and like what if you’re a new club that wants to begin the process and you don’t know anything, you have to go find it out yourself instead of being handed a resource like hey, here you go, read up on it and you should be ready to go so…

NF: Well, just becoming a club is a long process all in itself. I’ve definitely seen that happen. I’ve seen people struggle with that process even when their club is deserving, or I believe is deserving for all intents and purposes. And sometimes, just with the current rules and state, it’s hard for them to get more funding or its hard to get the funding that they really need when they don’t know how to game the system.

AO: Or advocates for them. I mean, I tried to go through the new club development process for a club that I thought would be for sure in. Like me and the president at that time worked so hard to make sure that we got our constitution right, we were writing everything, we went through every single resource that we could find and made sure that we hit every single check box because we aren’t the type of people to just bring in whatever and expect like, oh you didn’t tell us that. We wanted to make sure that we were ahead of the game. And yet we were still denied because, I mean, just the system and how it is in place. Of course, it’s difficult when people have a specific club that maybe does not open up to every single Hoya, and I’m not saying that this club in particular excluded anyone, it’s just it was specifically like for a certain section of people but of course it’s welcome to all. And it’s difficult especially when you’re creating an organization that’s supposed to encourage people and yet you’re discouraged from even beginning that organization itself. So we’re hoping that maybe that could be a part of our platform. We need to make sure that we educate ourselves on the topic beforehand so that way we can better serve the people that this club process and club funding process specifically effects.

NF: I don’t want to be vague, I feel like I should give an example. I don’t know, maybe like, there are a lot of clubs like, BSA, sort of is on campus it is sort of like the, a lot of students see it as sort of like the cultural center of black students on campus, so not just– well basically everybody that’s black or identifies as black, but that’s not just the African Americans, but that’s also the Caribbean folk, the African folk, all of the multiracial black folks too, they all sort of see that as the cultural touchstone. So almost everybody that is black on campus sort of identifies or works with BSA or interacts with it in one way or another. And the thing is, it’s hard to get funding for that when it’s sort of just listed as a cultural club, when a lot of people look for it to support, but it’s just hard to document that. And it’s probably like that for a lot of clubs. I just don’t want to drag any other clubs under the bus, the ones that are sort of taking advantage of the system, but it’s sort of how like SAPE receives maybe $10,000 and I would say that’s a club or an organization that definitely deserves a lot of money, but you would argue that some clubs that don’t seem as essential– I don’t want to give any names, I know a lot of clubs like that, but some clubs basically receive a lot more funding just because they can game the system.

AO: Yeah, Norman gets funding for his juggling club.

NF: Okay, all right.

AO: And my computer club never got funding.

The Voice: Last question, if your ticket were a freshman dorm, which would you be?

*after deliberating for a long period of time*

AO: We would be Darnall. I don’t know why it took so long to say that, but we both knew it would be Darnall.

NF: I want to fight it a little bit because I mean you know Chocolate Rain and Vanilla Thunder, how yearly somebody shits and takes a piss in one– in both of the elevators! and how people catch rats and keep them as pets until they die, and how the infrastructure is falling apart–

AO: And it hasn’t been renovated in so long–

NF: –since the 80s or the 70s, one of the two, and how there’s kind of asbestos there, and a little black mold, and I’ve been seeing on some of the stories where the floor floods from the bathrooms–

AO: My floor flooded, and I got $50 in exchange for all the shoes that were ruined. I’m sad.

NF: But just the way– it sucks, just like potentially running for GUSA and being a GUSA executive, you love it because it is for the people, you know–

AO: Community–

NF: –just because the conditions are horrible, you band together, stronger than ever. Bathrooms are open! The common rooms are open! Food is collectively shared! Of the people, by the people. For us, by us. Fubu.

AO: Fubu, I forgot about that

NF: New South’s for frat bros.

AO: And I don’t think we would ever get into a frat party, so…

NF: I could get into a frat party

AO: eh…

NF: If I wanted to.

Image Credits: Hannah Song