Francis Jr and Olvera win 2019 GUSA Executive election

02/09/2019

Norman Francis Jr (COL ’20) and Aleida Olvera (COL ’20) have won the 2019 GUSA executive election by a margin of 40 votes over Nicki Gray (NHS ’20). The results were announced by the GUSA Election Commission at 1 a.m. on Twitter..

Thirty-two percent of the student body had voted in the election when the polls closed at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night, per to the commission. Last year’s election saw a 39 percent turnout.

Four tickets were vying for the executive on the ballot. In the first round, Gray was in the lead with 701 votes, twenty-seven more than Francis Jr and Olvera. Ryan Zuccala (MSB ’20) and John Dolan (MSB ’20) were eliminated with only 219 votes, while Sina Nemazi (COL ’21) and Roya Wolfe (SFS ’21) sat in third place with 501 votes.

Nemazi and Wolfe were the next eliminated, while Gray still led Francis Jr and Olvera by 24 votes.

In the third round, Francis Jr and Olvera came from behind to overtake Gray by a margin of forty votes, for a final count of 983 votes to 943 votes.

Francis Jr and Olvera campaigned with an emphasis on four primary themes: transparency, reform, accessibility, and progress, which they stylized as “T.R.A.P.” They emphasized their plans to focus specifically on accessibility and aiding underserved communities at Georgetown and expressed their intent to keep these campaign promises by reaching out to various advocacy groups to set “attainable goals.”

The GUSA senate will certify the results of the election at their next meeting on Feb. 10.

Francis Jr and Olvera will assume executive responsibilities from the current GUSA administration of Juan Martinez (SFS ’20) and Kenna Chick (SFS ’20) next month.

 

Noah Telerski contributed to this report.

