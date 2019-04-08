SFS Grad Nielsen Resigns as Secretary of Homeland Security

04/08/2019

Kirstjen Nielsen (SFS ’94) resigned from her position as Secretary of Homeland Security on Sunday, April 7, effective Wednesday. She was confirmed to the position on Dec. 6, 2017 after working at the Department throughout Trump’s presidency and the George W. Bush administration.

Nielsen’s tenure at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was marked by her tough policies on immigration, including separating families apprehended at the border.

An online petition started by Georgetown alumni over the summer calling for Nielsen’s resignation had garnered over 1,500 signatures as of Monday night.

“To the brave and dedicated men and women of @DHSgov, I submitted my resignation to the President this evening,” Nielsen wrote on Twitter. “I am eternally grateful and proud of what you do each and everyday to protect our homeland- each of you are why I came back to serve my country.”

Current Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan will become Acting Secretary following Nielsen’s departure.

Image Credits: U.S. Department of Homeland Security

