Changes to meal plans set for fall semester

By:
05/15/2019

Changes have been made to meal plans available to students that are set to begin in the fall. The major differences include a decrease in meal exchanges per week, the replacement of several old plans, and an increase in flex dollars that lead to a rise in prices up to $200.

In previous years, students were given three meal exchanges a day to be used at approved locations on campus including Crop Chop, Einstein Bros. Bagels, P.O.D. Market, and Royal Jacket. With the new plans, students will be allowed to use 14 exchanges per week. Guest swipes will also decrease from five to two.

The upcoming semester introduces the all access 7+ plan, which includes unlimited access to downstairs Leo’s and 500 flex dollars, money which can be used at any Hoya Hospitality location. All plans increase the amount of flex dollars.

Other changes include getting rid of the 12 meals per week plan, the increase of the 150 meal block plan to 160 meals, and the consolidation of the 115 and 75 meal plans into a 100 meal plan.

According to a university spokesperson, student feedback was at the center of these new meal plans. “We remain committed to gaining a better understanding of the preferences and priorities of our community and responding to a desire for increased variety in food options, improved meal plan flexibility, more fresh and healthy food options, greater portability of menu offerings, and a larger variety of global cuisine,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to the Voice.

However, GUSA felt there was a lack of transparency about when and why these changes were made. “Noting the lack of an explanation for these changes, the Norman-Aleida administration plans to increase communication between dining providers and the student body in order to boost accountability regarding this decision and any future changes to dining policy,” GUSA wrote in an email statement to the Voice.

The new meal plans can be found on the Hoya Eats website.

Image Credits: Voice Archives

