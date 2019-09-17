The Weekly List: We’re THRIVING!

By:

09/17/2019

It’s a Friday, 7:37 AM, and you frantically wake up realizing that you turned off your 7 AM alarm in your sleep and that you have about fifteen minutes to get to your 8 AM. You got dressed, brushed your teeth and your hair, grabbed a banana that you took from Leo’s the day before, and bolted to class. You only got five hours of sleep last night, but you managed to finish and edit both your philosophy and biology reports (due the next day) all before you went to sleep.

During your break between your 8AM and your 11 AM, you take a deep breath, thank God that it’s almost Friday night, take out your headphones, and realize that you slayed and were productive as hell the night before.

You: 1. College: 0.

Here’s a playlist to remind yourself that the smallest victories in college matter and that you are truly living your best life.

1. “Do My Thang” – Miley Cyrus

College can be a time when you feel obligated to change who you are to please others, but Queen Miley over here shows that you don’t have have to change for anyone except yourself. She might have had some rough patches, but she sure does know how to be herself and stick to it. Miley lives by her own rules and does what she wants because she CAN, and so can you.

2. “Everyday” – Logic, Marshmello

First of all, this song is such a bop and just makes anyone who listens to it want to jump around. Second of all, this song is all about putting in hard work and going from nothing to something. Logic is all about peace, love, and positivity, and this song sure as heck radiates all those energies.

3. “Good as Hell” – Lizzo

Get dressed up, focus on feeling good, and have FUN because why the heck not? Lizzo knows how to have fun and create that ~party mood~.

4. “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” – Panic! At The Disco

This could be for all students at Georgetown, but this is mostly directed to the freshman. You’re at Georgetown and you worked your butt off to get here. Your family is PROUD and you should be too! Doesn’t it feel great to say that hard work pays off?

5. “Don’t Stop Me Now” – Queen

During the semester, we all find our rhythm and stick to it until finals. This song always gets me hype and helps me stay in the #workhardplayhard mindset. Basically, you’re doing great and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!

6. “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself” – Jess Glynne

After a high-stress week that made you feel dead inside, listen to this song and try to focus on the small victories that happened along the course of the week. Sometimes, it’s mind over matter and you just have to remind yourself that one bad week doesn’t dictate your college career! It’s all about the mindset :)

7. “Anything Could Happen” – Ellie Goulding

My mantra is always, “Everything happens for a reason.” And you never know, you may find people or classes that really make you happy or help you realize certain things about yourself and how you look at the world. College is a world full of rabbit holes and mad-hatter parties. You just have to be open to finding them…

8. “Shut Up and Dance” – WALK THE MOON

In my opinion, dance parties are the best parties. We all may look funny and weird while dancing, but just being with everyone belting your favorite tunes creates such a good vibe. But also, dancing alone in your room is okay too… :) Sometimes a good study break could just be listening to a good, energy-filled song to get your mind away from things.