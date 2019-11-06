Meet the New Gals

By:

Taylor Barnes: 5’8’’ Guard

Taylor Barnes is a graduate student transfer from the University of Memphis. She is a Memphis, Tennessee native and was ranked the nation’s No. 56 guard by ESPN coming out of St. Benedict at Auburndale High School. Going into her fifth year of collegiate basketball, Barnes brings valuable experience to the team. Barnes started 76 of her 84 games at Memphis, and averaged 9.3 points per game during the 2018-19 season. She has already been voted a team captain and will lead the Hoyas on the court along with graduate guard Brianna Jones. “For the longest [time], we didn’t know who was going to be our point guard,” said sophomore guard Cassandra Gordon. “We’re really happy that TB came on.”

Jillian Archer: 6’2’’ Forward

Jillian Archer hails from Santa Monica, California, and attended Bishop Alemany High School in Los Angeles, where she established herself as a regional standout. As a junior, she was named player of the year by the San Fernando Valley Sun and earned an All-California Interscholastic Federation First Team selection. As a senior, she averaged 16.4 points and 14.3 rebounds per game. Archer committed to USC and averaged 2.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game during her freshman year before deciding to transfer to Georgetown. Head coach James Howard has praised Archer’s high basketball IQ and astute defensive abilities as valuable assets to the team, while her teammates have pointed to her abilities on the glass. “She’s probably the best rebounder in the conference,” Gordon said. “She’s an athletic freak, honestly, on the boards,” senior guard Brianna Jones added. Archer would normally have to sit out for the season due to NCAA transfer rules. However, the team is currently waiting to see if the NCAA will agree to waive this requirement and allow her to play this season.

Olivia Snyder: 6’0” Guard

Olivia Snyder excelled on and off the court at Southern Lehigh High School in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, where she started all four years. In her tenure there, she became captain, team MVP, and ranked top of her academic class, ultimately scoring a school-record 2,077 points. Snyder presents a true dual threat on offense, able to both drive the lane and shoot from distance. With an average of 24 points per game her senior year, look for Snyder to quickly ease into the Hoyas’ rotation. While offense is Synder’s strong suit, opponents should be aware of her defensive presence too, as she can use her height advantage to block shots and pull down boards. “Liv is just really excited to learn, and she’s hands on. She’s constantly asking questions which I think is a great thing to have in your freshmen,” Howard said.

Graceann Bennett: 6’3” Forward

Graceann Bennett comes to Georgetown from Lake George, New York, where she is Lake George High School’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, having surpassed 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds in her senior year. She is a two-time Adirondack League MVP and First Team All-State selection. As a senior, Bennett averaged an impressive 22.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. “[Bennett] could eventually, with development, be one of the best post players to come through Georgetown,” Howard said. “She’s very tough, very skilled in a lot of ways.” Her aggressive scoring, relentless defense, and overall basketball IQ in the frontcourt will prove to be extremely beneficial additions to the team this season.

