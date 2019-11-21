Recall petitions submitted, pressure on Evans grows

Recall petitions submitted, pressure on Evans grows

By:
11/21/2019

Activists from Ward 2 submitted 5,588 petitions to the D.C. Board of Elections on Monday in an attempt to trigger a recall vote for Councilmember Jack Evans. Triggering a recall election requires 10 percent of registered voters in a ward to sign a petition, a total of 4,949 according to a press release from the Ward 2 Citizens Recall Campaign.

Evans, who represents Georgetown, has been asked to resign by other members of the council, and a survey conducted by the Washington Post found 64 percent of citizens think Evans should step down.

“I offered to suspend this campaign on multiple occasions, but Mr. Evans has refused to either resign or indicate that he would not seek reelection, so for the last 6 months we have spoken to thousands of voters who overwhelmingly support restoring integrity and these signatures are proof,” Recall Campaign Chairman Adam Eidinger said in the press release.

Evans, the longest ever serving member of the Council, has been under investigation since December 2018, and a recently released report highlighted 11 instances since 2014 where Evan allegedly used his position on the Council to benefit himself through his private consulting firm, NSE Consulting LLC, as well as clients of two law firms where he used to work.

The Recall Campaign’s statement also said they believe they might have actually collected signatures from more than 20 percent of “Ward 2 voters who actually live in the District,” finding people still on the voter rolls no longer living in homes they canvassed.

The Board of Elections now has 30 days to certify all of the petitions, while Evans and his supporters will have the opportunity to review the petitions and make any challenges. If the Board certifies that there are enough petitions, they must schedule the recall vote to take place within 114 days. It only takes a majority of voters to have Evans recalled. If that happens, Evans would be the first member of the D.C. Council to be recalled since the creation of the council under the Home Rule Act of 1973.

About Author

Noah Telerski

Noah Telerski Noah Telerski is a senior in the college studying government and economics and is the managing editor of the Voice. He enjoys playing his guitar, talking about New Hampshire, and wearing Hawaiian shirts on Fridays.


You may also like

Suspect in 1998 Georgetown-area murder in custody
GUSA Senate Passes Resolution Recognizing Jesuit Martyrs
Subbaraman now leads LGBTQ Resource and Women’s Centers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in The Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: https://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching