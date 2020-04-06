News Podcast: Distancing, But Still Social

By:

04/06/2020

Georgetown University announced its transition to online courses for all undergraduate students on March 11 in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, on its campus. Since then, the student body has been largely isolated from one another as the United States lurches into a large-scale economic shutdown.

Just because students physically separated, however, doesn’t mean they haven’t found other ways of staying connected. Listen below to learn more about how the Georgetown community is staying together, even while being far apart: